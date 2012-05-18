(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Cedar Funding Ltd./Cedar Funding Corp.'s issuance is a CLO
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly
syndicated senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through D notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
enhancement, legal structure, overcollateralization and interest coverage
tests, and timely principal and interest payments, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Cedar Funding Ltd./Cedar Funding
Corp.'s $320.7 million floating-rate notes (see list).
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured
loans.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of May 18, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard &
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,"
published Sept. 17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy
remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists primarily of
broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured term loans.
-- The portfolio manager's experienced management team.
-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and ultimate principal
payments on the preliminary rated notes, which we assessed using our cash flow
analysis and assumptions commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings
under various interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from
0.34%-12.60%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, a
failure of which will lead to the diversion of interest and principal proceeds
to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding.
-- The transaction's interest diversion test, a failure of which will
lead to the reclassification of excess interest proceeds that are available
prior to paying uncapped administrative expenses and fees; portfolio manager
incentive fees; and subordinated note payments into principal proceeds for the
purchase of additional collateral assets during the reinvestment period.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Cedar Funding Ltd./Cedar Funding Corp.
Class Rating Amount
(mil. $)
A-1 AAA (sf) 227.50
A-2 AA (sf) 39.65
B (deferrable) A (sf) 24.50
C (deferrable) BBB (sf) 15.75
D (deferrable) BB (sf) 13.30
Subordinated notes NR 34.70
NR-Not rated.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)