Oct 16 - While Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for credit quality in the U.S. midstream energy sector is broadly stable, the same can't be said for the oil and natural gas industry as a whole. In fact, the U.S. crude oil and natural gas industry dynamics are rapidly evolving, according to a report published today titled "U.S. Midstream Energy And Oil Refining Companies Enjoy Stable Credit Quality, Even As Industry Dynamics Shift." "All told, our outlook for credit quality in the U.S. midstream energy and oil refining sectors is broadly stable through next year, despite mixed economic news," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Lundberg. The production of hydrocarbons has increased dramatically in the past few years, while exploration and production companies have been actively pursuing unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and oil-shale plays. Active geographic areas include the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas and the Bakken Shale in North Dakota, as well as a reemergence of the Permian Basin in western Texas and New Mexico. Increased production has been a boom for the industry, but prices are starting to feel an impact. Domestic crude oil prices, while still robust, are trading at a significant discount to widely traded international crude slates. As of the time of this writing, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices were trading at about $90 per barrel. NGL prices have also come under pressure, especially ethane and propane, which account for about 70% of an NGL "barrel" and thus have an outsized effect on the cash flows of producers and midstream gathering and processing companies. As it stands, spot natural gas prices have generally been stuck between $2 and $3 per million Btu, although they have recently trended up to about $3.50 million Btu, which is our long-term pricing assumptions. Many operators have halted drilling for "dry" shale gas (as opposed to gas that includes NGLs) due to poor drilling economics, which has helped to increase prices. The article forms the overview of an upcoming special report on RatingsDirect and in CreditWeek regarding the midstream and refining sectors. Other articles in the special report include: -- Can Natural Gas Liquids Prices Rebound In The U.S.?, Oct. 16, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Midstream Energy Sector Should Stay Stable, But The Refining Sector Could See Some Upside, Oct. 15, 2012 -- How The Marcellus Shale Is Changing The Dynamics Of The U.S. Energy Industry, Oct. 15, 2012 -- Canadian Oil Pipeline Companies' Expansion Projects Shouldn't Dent Credit Quality Despite Their Cost, Oct. 16, 2012