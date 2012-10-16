Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following St.
Louis County, Missouri unlimited tax general obligation bonds (ULTGOs):
--$63.3 million general obligation (GO) bonds (courthouse projects) series 2012.
Bonds will finance a portion of the cost of a new family court building and
refund the last maturity of the GO refunding bonds series 1998. The bonds are
expected to sell October 30 via competition.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings at 'AAA':
--$13.4 million GO refunding bonds series 1998.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
General obligation bonds are secured by the county's full faith and credit and
its ad valorem taxing power, without limitation as to rate or amount.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE: The diverse economic base provides substantial employment
opportunities for county residents in a variety of higher wage sectors.
ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: Wealth levels are above average, both on a
per capita income and market value per capita basis.
STRONG FINANCIAL MARGINS: Fitch expects continued strong financial margins even
if moderate projected draws on the ample general fund balance come to pass.
AFFORDABLE DEBT LEVELS: Debt levels are low to moderate and future borrowing
plans are manageable.
CREDIT PROFILE
DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE
St. Louis County has a well-developed economic base, which continues to
diversify away from manufacturing, thus shielding the economy from large
cyclical swings in the manufacturing sector. The regional economy's employment
base consists of a higher percentage of both professional services and
educational and health services as a percentage of total employment than the
national average. Major employers include Boeing Co. with roughly 14,700
employees, Washington University (13,600), and SSM Health Care System (11,300).
Taxable value began declining in 2009, and by 2011 was down an aggregate 10.6%.
The tax base is diverse with the top ten property taxpayers accounting for 5.3%
of total assessed valuation. County unemployment has decreased over the last
year, from 8.5% in July 2011 to 7.3% in July 2012, and is now below the state
(7.6%) and national (8.6%) unemployment rates.
ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE
Wealth levels are above average with 2010 county per capita income levels
equaling 135% and 122% of the state and national averages, respectively. County
residents are well-educated with 39% achieving higher education versus 28% for
the national average.
STRONG FINANCIAL MARGINS
St. Louis County includes the affluent suburbs of St. Louis, but excludes the
city proper, limiting vulnerability to urban social service responsibilities.
The county has exhibited strong financial performance with ending
unreserved/unrestricted general fund balances exceeding 26% of spending for at
least the last five years. A $2.8 million net operating surplus, after
transfers, was recorded in fiscal 2011. This was a positive variance from the
adopted budget, which called for the use of $11 million of general fund balance.
The county ended fiscal 2011 with a $121.5 million unrestricted general fund
balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned balances under GASB 54),
equivalent to a strong 36.7% of general fund expenditures. The 2012 budget
anticipates a $9.6 million reduction in general fund balance. Fitch notes that
the county's cash-basis projections often result in more favorable final results
on a GAAP-basis; nevertheless, if the county were to realize a $9.6 million draw
on general fund balance, reserve levels would still remain strong.
Management has taken steps to control expenditure growth, including a hiring
freeze, wage freeze, and limitations on travel, which has contributed to
financial stability. The 2012 budget includes steep cuts in the area of parks
and recreation, service cuts, fee increases and elimination of positions. The
fiscal 2013 budget is not yet available, but officials project it will feature a
stable tax rate, no further reductions in workforce and an appropriation of
general fund balance similar to fiscal 2012. Fitch expects it to provide a
prudent spending plan commensurate with the 'AAA' rating.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
The debt burden is moderate as a result of strong internal capital funding
practices. Direct debt, including annual appropriation debt, equals $441 per
capita and 0.4% of full market value. Overlapping borrowing lifts overall net
debt totals $2,074 per capita or 2.1% of full market value.
The current issue represents the first installment of a two-phase, $100 million
GO debt authorization for a new family court building. It also includes a
refunding of the last maturity of the existing GO bonds, spreading it over four
years to blend debt service requirements with the new issues. Future borrowing
plans are moderate and include the $50 million balance of the courthouse project
to be issued in 2013, as well as between $15 million and $20 million in special
obligation lease revenue borrowing.
The county offers pension benefits to all county employees and commissioned
police officers through the St. Louis County, Missouri County Employee
Retirement Plan, a single-employer, noncontributory, defined benefit plan. The
county routinely makes its full annual required contribution, which in fiscal
2011 equated to 9.4% of general fund spending.
The civilian portion of the plan reports a 72.4% funding ratio, or a somewhat
weak 65.2% when adjusted by Fitch to reflect a 7% discount rate. The police
portion of the plan reports a 65.7% funding ratio, or a weaker-still
Fitch-adjusted 59.2%. The county makes 100% of its actuarially-determined annual
required contribution each year and has no OPEB liability.
