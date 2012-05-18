Overview
-- U.S. diversified media company Media General has signed an
agreement to sell all of its newspaper assets, with the exception of the Tampa
group, for $142 million of cash.
-- The company has also announced that it will refinance its existing
bank debt with a new $400 million term loan and a $45 million revolver.
-- We are placing our 'CCC+' rating for the company on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- The positive CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the
transactions will improve the company's business risk and maturity profiles.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+'
corporate credit rating on Richmond, Va.-headquartered Media General Inc.,
along with its 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured
notes, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
The recovery rating on the notes remains '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement is based on Media General's agreement to sell the
majority of its newspaper assets to BH Media Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc. The CreditWatch also reflects the announcement that the company
will refinance its existing bank debt due in March 2013. It expects to close
the refinancing transaction next week and the newspaper sale by June 25, 2012.
Although the sale of most of the company's newspapers improves Media General's
business risk profile, we expect leverage will be considerably higher
following the close of the transaction, because of the low sale multiple, in
our view, compared with the company's already-high leverage.
Despite an improved business risk and maturity profile, we expect that the
company will continue to have very high leverage and fractional EBITDA
coverage of interest in non-election years. Although the company reduced
headcount at the "Tampa Tribune" toward the end of 2011, we still expect the
paper will lose money in 2012 and that future cost cuts will likely be
insufficient to offset revenue declines over the long term. The company is
retaining all of the newspaper-related pension liabilities. We expect that
cash interest, capital spending, and pension funding obligations will consume
substantially all of the company's EBITDA in 2012 and that discretionary cash
flow will turn meaningfully negative in 2013 because of lower election
advertising. We also expect EBITDA coverage of interest will be fractional in
2013 and that cash balances could be depleted.
In the first quarter of 2012, Media General's revenue and EBITDA increased
0.4% and 79%, respectively, with growth in broadcast revenue offsetting
continued declines in newspaper publishing and digital revenue. The increase
in EBITDA was largely because of a 6.4% decrease in employee compensation
expense in the quarter as a result of fewer employees. We expect TV broadcast
revenue will grow at a mid- to high-teen percent pace because of higher
retransmission and political advertising revenue. Despite the potential for
continued revenue declines at the "Tampa Tribune," we expect losses to narrow,
at least temporarily, because of reductions in headcount.
CreditWatch
We could raise the ratings by one notch, to 'B-', if Media General completes
the proposed refinancing and newspaper sale transactions while maintaining
adequate liquidity in the face of declining revenue at the "Tampa Tribune." In
concluding our CreditWatch review, we will evaluate the credit agreement
terms, the pro forma capital structure, and the company's revised business and
financial strategies.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Media General Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Pos/-- CCC+/Negative/--
Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Pos CCC+
Recovery Rating 3 3