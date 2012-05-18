Overview -- U.S. diversified media company Media General has signed an agreement to sell all of its newspaper assets, with the exception of the Tampa group, for $142 million of cash. -- The company has also announced that it will refinance its existing bank debt with a new $400 million term loan and a $45 million revolver. -- We are placing our 'CCC+' rating for the company on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The positive CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the transactions will improve the company's business risk and maturity profiles. Rating Action On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on Richmond, Va.-headquartered Media General Inc., along with its 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes, on CreditWatch with positive implications. The recovery rating on the notes remains '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The CreditWatch placement is based on Media General's agreement to sell the majority of its newspaper assets to BH Media Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The CreditWatch also reflects the announcement that the company will refinance its existing bank debt due in March 2013. It expects to close the refinancing transaction next week and the newspaper sale by June 25, 2012. Although the sale of most of the company's newspapers improves Media General's business risk profile, we expect leverage will be considerably higher following the close of the transaction, because of the low sale multiple, in our view, compared with the company's already-high leverage. Despite an improved business risk and maturity profile, we expect that the company will continue to have very high leverage and fractional EBITDA coverage of interest in non-election years. Although the company reduced headcount at the "Tampa Tribune" toward the end of 2011, we still expect the paper will lose money in 2012 and that future cost cuts will likely be insufficient to offset revenue declines over the long term. The company is retaining all of the newspaper-related pension liabilities. We expect that cash interest, capital spending, and pension funding obligations will consume substantially all of the company's EBITDA in 2012 and that discretionary cash flow will turn meaningfully negative in 2013 because of lower election advertising. We also expect EBITDA coverage of interest will be fractional in 2013 and that cash balances could be depleted. In the first quarter of 2012, Media General's revenue and EBITDA increased 0.4% and 79%, respectively, with growth in broadcast revenue offsetting continued declines in newspaper publishing and digital revenue. The increase in EBITDA was largely because of a 6.4% decrease in employee compensation expense in the quarter as a result of fewer employees. We expect TV broadcast revenue will grow at a mid- to high-teen percent pace because of higher retransmission and political advertising revenue. Despite the potential for continued revenue declines at the "Tampa Tribune," we expect losses to narrow, at least temporarily, because of reductions in headcount. CreditWatch We could raise the ratings by one notch, to 'B-', if Media General completes the proposed refinancing and newspaper sale transactions while maintaining adequate liquidity in the face of declining revenue at the "Tampa Tribune." In concluding our CreditWatch review, we will evaluate the credit agreement terms, the pro forma capital structure, and the company's revised business and financial strategies. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Media General Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Pos/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Pos CCC+ Recovery Rating 3 3