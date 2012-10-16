Overview -- On October 11, we downgraded Genworth Financial Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and maintained the negative outlook. -- We are lowering the national scale rating on Mexico-based subsidiary, Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda, to 'mxAA-' from 'mxAA' and assigning our 'BB+' global scale financial strength rating to the company. -- The negative outlook on the global scale financial strength rating reflects the $260 million guarantee and mirrors the outlook on Genworth Financial. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the national scale rating on Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda to 'mxAA-' from 'mxAA'. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB+' global scale financial strength rating to the company. The outlook on both scales is negative. Rationale The financial strength rating on Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda reflects the parent company, Genworth Financial Inc.'s (GNW; BBB-/Negative/A-3), explicit support to its subsidiary. GNW guarantees a maximum amount of $260 million, which despite the cap, in our opinion, is enough to support the operation and capitalization of Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda. If GNW were to discontinue this guarantee, it would continue guaranteeing the potential liabilities arising from any current policy of Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda up to one day before the end of it. We expect GNW to continue supporting its Mexican subsidiary's growth through capital contributions to meet regulatory capital requirements. Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda has received a capital injection of about $2 million in June 2012. Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda is GNW's main vehicle in providing mortgage insurance in the Mexican market. We consider the company's capital level to be good and its operating performance to be marginal. After the rapid growth in 2011, written premiums were lower as of June 2012, compared with same period last year, mainly due to a delay in signing of some contracts and we will probably see their impact and the increase in written premiums by the fourth quarter. Outlook The negative outlook on Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda reflects the parent's $260 million guarantee and mirrors that of its parent. A downgrade of GNW would result in a downgrade of its Mexican subsidiary. The negative outlook on GNW reflects the low fixed-charge coverage metrics, the uneven business performance, and its continued poor, albeit improved, performance. Related Criteria And Research -- Genworth Financial Inc. Downgraded To 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative, Oct. 11, 2012 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Assigned Genworth Seguros de credito a la Vivienda Financial Strength Rating Global Scale BB+/Negative/-- Rating Lowered To From National Scale mxAA-/Negative/-- mxAA/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.