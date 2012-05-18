May 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its senior unsecured debt ratings on Midland, Texas-based exploration and production company Clayton Williams Energy Inc. to 'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We simultaneously revised the recovery rating on these issues to '5', indicating the expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'. The revised recovery rating reflects the recent increase in the company's revolving credit facility (unrated) to $475 million from $350 million. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Clayton Williams to be published on RatingsDirect after this report. The corporate credit rating continues to reflect the company's modest scale of operations, high cost structure, and inherent volatility in cash flows because of crude oil and natural gas price fluctuations. Somewhat countering this in the near term is Clayton Williams' favorable exposure to high-value crude oil and natural gas liquids, which represent over 70% of production. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Summary: Clayton Williams Energy Inc., Feb. 9, 2012 -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 RATINGS LIST Clayton Williams Energy Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Downgraded To From Clayton Williams Energy Inc. Senior Unsecured B- B Recovery Rating 5 4