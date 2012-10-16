Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Washington County, Utah's
(the county) general obligation bond (GO) rating at 'AA':
--$14 million GO bonds series 2000, 2002, 2004, 2004B, 2010.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem property tax levy on all
taxable property within the county.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The 'AA' rating reflects the county's strong
financial operations, including a high unrestricted general fund balance, two
consecutive years of large operating surpluses, conservative budgeting
practices, and a good degree of revenue flexibility.
--SIGNS OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Washington County's economy has begun showing
signs of recovery, including a significant drop in the unemployment rate,
increased construction levels, and a stabilizing housing market. These are
positive steps for an economy that is geographically isolated, moderately
concentrated, and which was very hard hit during the housing bust.
--POSSIBLE TAX BASE STABILIZATION: The county's well-diversified tax base shrunk
for its third consecutive year. However, the 3.3% assessed valuation (AV)
decline in fiscal 2011 was much smaller than prior year losses. Further, recent
housing data shows listing prices up substantially from prior year levels, which
may bode well for AV stabilization moving forward.
--GOOD DEBT PROFILE: The county's debt profile benefits from a low net and
overlapping debt burden, brisk principal amortization, modest capital needs, no
OPEB liability, and manageable pension contribution rates
CREDIT PROFILE
Serving a population of 142,000, the county is located in the southwest corner
of Utah, bordering Nevada and Arizona. The county is 125 miles northeast of Las
Vegas, and 315 miles southwest of Salt Lake City. Although geographically
isolated, population growth has been rapid, barring a period of subdued growth
during the housing-led recession. Rapid growth reflects the area's high birth
rates and in-migration spurred by the warm climate, unique geographical features
and nearby national parks, and expanding economy. About half of the county
population is located in the city of St. George (sales tax revenue bonds rated
'AA', Stable Outlook by Fitch), which serves as the county's economic and retail
hub. A significant portion of the population consists of retirees and young
families.
The economy is dominated by the retail, tourism, and distribution sectors. The
retail sector benefits from a large base of retirees and tourists, while the
tourism sector gains from the area's proximity to major recreational areas and
warm weather. While the recession has weighed on retail sales, the tourism
sector reportedly has benefitted from the county's attraction to regional
visitors. The county's location along the I-15 freeway makes it an attractive
location for distribution facilities and the opening of a new airport in January
2011 has been giving the sector a further boost.
ECONOMY SHOWING SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT
The area was experiencing tremendous housing stock growth when the recession
hit, resulting in the loss of 5,000 construction jobs (a 60% decline) and an
increase in unemployment from a very low 2.8% in 2007 to a high 10.4% in 2010.
Until recently, employment has continued to shrink, though a steady drop in the
county's workforce participation rate has resulted in a gradual decline in
unemployment. July unemployment fell to an elevated 7.5% from 8.6% the year
prior, which is better than the national unemployment rate of 8.6%, but worse
than the state's 6.2% rate. The improvement was due to a 0.4% employment
increase and an 0.8% contraction of the labor force. Information from the Utah
Department of Workforce Services shows that recent employment has expanded
across nearly all employment sectors, including construction, manufacturing,
trade and transportation, leisure, and government. The county's largest
employers include Washington County School District, Intermountain Health Care
Hospital, and Dixie State College.
Due to a high proportion of retirees and large families, per capita income
levels are well below national averages and moderately below state levels.
However, household income levels are just moderately below the state and
national levels.
HOUSING SECTOR MAY BE IN EARLY STAGES OF RECOVERY
The housing sector was severely affected by the housing-led recession. Home
prices dropped steeply from their peaks, resulting in a peak-to-trough AV
decline of 29.1%. However, the AV decline in fiscal 2011 was a relatively modest
3.3% following major declines of 12.3% and 16.4% in fiscal years 2010 and 2009,
respectively. Further, preliminary AV data shows a modest 0.6% AV gain for
fiscal 2012. Recent Zillow data shows listing prices up 20.5% year-over-year. If
these prices hold, future AV could improve materially from current levels. The
tax base benefits from a low degree of concentration, with the top 10 taxpayers
making up just 4.9% of AV.
STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS BOOSTED BY PRUDENT MANAGEMENT PRACTICES
Management responded early in the recession to falling revenues by implementing
substantial expenditure reductions, thus retaining the county's strong financial
position. Total general fund revenues fell in only one year, by 5.7% in fiscal
2009. In the same year, management cut expenditures by 10%, and has successfully
held expenditures at or near fiscal 2009 levels while revenues have grown by
mid- to high-single digits in fiscal years 2010 and 2011. As a result, fund
balances have risen to very high levels.
Audited fiscal 2011 general fund operations produced an impressive $2.4 million
operating surplus (after transfers), raising the unrestricted general fund
balance (committed, assigned, and unassigned) to a very high $7.8 million (34.4%
of expenditures and transfers out). The general fund is budgeted to produce
balanced operations in fiscal 2012; however, both expenditures and revenues were
budgeted at quite conservative levels. Revenues were budgeted to shrink from
fiscal 2011 levels, but actual revenues have modestly exceeded prior year levels
and actual expenditures are expected to be at or lower than budgeted levels. As
a result, management is estimating a $750,000-$1 million operating surplus for
fiscal 2012 net of a one-time bonus that was provided to employees this year but
not budgeted for. The cost of the bonus was approximately $0.5 million to all
governmental funds.
GOOD DEBT PROFILE
The county's debt profile is sound. Due in part to pay-as-you-go capital
spending, the county's direct debt burden is low at $319 per capita (0.3% of
AV). After inclusion of overlapping debt, the debt burden remains low at $2,254
(2.4% of AV). Fitch expects the debt burden to remain low due to modest capital
needs and rapid principal amortization. The county's capital needs consist of a
$10 million administrative complex that may be built over the next five years.
The county expects the project to be funded from $5 million of cash in capital
reserves, future transfers for capital, and possibly a debt issuance. Principal
amortization is brisk, with 41% and 68% of debt paid down within five and 10
years, respectively. The county is planning to issue $3 million of GO refunding
bonds, which ought not to affect amortization, and will result in a marginally
lower tax rate and present value savings.
The county offers no OPEB plan and has no related liability. The county
participates in the state's pension plan and has been facing rising contribution
rates due to recent years' investment losses. These increased costs have been
manageable so far due to offsetting expenditure reductions, and anticipated
pension cost increases seem manageable. The state implemented pension reforms
that ought to slow the growth of pension cost increases going forward.