Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings assigns its 'AA+' rating to the following water system revenue refunding bonds being issued by the East Bay Municipal Utility District, CA (EBMUD or the district): --Approximately $205.2 million, series 2012B; --Approximately $56 million, series 2013A (forward delivery). Bond proceeds of the series 2012B and 2013A bonds will refund and restructure outstanding variable rate bonds, pay swap termination fees, and pay costs of issuance. The 2012B and 2013 bonds will not have debt service reserve funds; released funds will be used to reduce the par amount of the refunding bonds. Approximately $55 million of the refunding amount will include extended maturities in order to provide some debt service payment relief over the next two to three years. The bonds are expected to price on Oct. 24, 2012. In addition, Fitch assigns the following new rating: --$310.8 million water system SIFMA bonds, series 2009A-1 and 2009A-2 rated 'AA+/F1+'. The bonds previously only carried a short-term 'F1+' rating. Fitch also affirms the following outstanding EBMUD ratings: --$1.44 billion water system revenue bonds, series 2003, 2005A, 2007A, 2007B, 2010A, and 2010B at 'AA+'; --$312.9 million outstanding subordinate lien extendible commercial paper (CP) notes and SIFMA bonds, series 2009A-1 and 2009A-2 at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Bonds are payable from net revenues of the water system. Tax receipts are not pledged to bondholders but must be used to pay operation expenditures. The CP notes have a subordinate lien on net water revenues. KEY RATING DRIVERS LARGE SERVICE AREA: EBMUD provides retail water supply to a population of approximately 1.3 million in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Customer growth is limited. LOWER SALES PRESSURE FINANCIALS: Debt service coverage has declined in recent years from lower water sales while liquidity levels have remained healthy. Recovery is expected to occur in the next three years. RATE INCREASES NEEDED: Revenue increases are needed to maintain financial margins at the district's minimum targets. AMPLE RATE FLEXIBILILTY: EBMUD rates are competitive for the region. Rate flexibility should exist to achieve needed rate increases over the five year forecast. RELIABLE WATER SUPPLY: Water supply reliability was improved by recent completion of the Freeport Regional Water Project (FRWP). Investment in the project drove the increase in debt levels in recent years. SIFMA BOND RATING: The 'AA+/F1+' rating on the series 2009A index bonds reflects EBMUD's long-term credit quality. EXTENDABLE CP RATING: The rating reflects EBMUD's long-term rating and the terms of the program that allow repayment of outstanding CP notes to be delayed by up to 150 days from the maturity in the event of a failed remarketing, providing time for a fixed-rate debt refinancing in the event of a short-term market disruption. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION LACK OF RATE ACTION: Given EBMUD's competitive rates and history of rate flexibility, Fitch believes that management's assumptions regarding assumed rate increases to achieve financial stability appear reasonable. The lack of meaningful rate action that leads to lower than anticipated financial ratios would likely result in a rating downgrade. CREDIT PROFILE EBMUD provides retail water service to approximately 1.3 million people residing Alameda and Contra Costa counties, with around two-thirds of district customers residing in the cities of Alameda, Berkeley, Oakland, San Leandro, Richmond, and Walnut Creek. The customer base of 381,000 has been relatively stable through the economic recession. Water sales have declined around 15% since 2008, which is consistent with other regional utilities as a result of the economic recession, conservation efforts, and more recent wet weather conditions. Customer growth has been, and is expected to remain, relatively flat with consumption growth estimated at around 1%. Customer concentration is modest with the largest user accounting for 5% of usage. WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS IMPROVED RELIABILITY The district's primary water supply is provided by its water rights in the Mokelumne River watershed, although a minor portion also comes from streams within the district. These supplies exceed customer demands in normal hydrological conditions but can be strained in drought conditions. Following the drought in the early 1990's, EBMUD began planning and investment in the FRWP as well as various investments in conservation and recycling. FRWP came on line in November 2011 and includes the infrastructure and dedicated capacity to call upon water from the federal Central Valley Project (CVP) during dry years to supplement the Mokelumne River water rights. Completion of the project is expected to provide greater water supply reliability. FINANCIAL PRESSURES RESULT OF LOWER SALES; INCREASING DEBT Financial performance declined in the past five years but remains adequate. Fitch's affirmation of the 'AA+' rating reflects management's anticipated improvement in cash flow and debt service coverage levels in the next few years as a result of anticipated rate increases. Fitch views EBMUD's assumptions regarding flat water sales and estimated revenue increases from rate action as reasonable. The decline in financial performance resulted from increasing debt service costs as new debt was issued to fund water system investments, such as the FRWP. At the same time, EBMUD experienced a decline in connection fee revenues as new housing construction came to a halt during the housing crisis and water sales declined. More recently, a cool and wet summer in 2010 and lower demand due to the ongoing economic downturn and investments in conservation have resulted in water sales that remain down around 162 million gallons per day (MGD). CURRENT DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE ADEQUATE; EXPECTED TO IMPROVE Fitch calculated debt service coverage was 1.52x of revenue bonds in fiscal 2012 and 1.44x of all obligations. Fitch's coverage includes amounts transferred in from system capacity charges (connection fees) collected in previous years and used in fiscals 2010-2013 to pay a portion of debt service costs. All-in coverage in fiscal 2012, without the transferred funds, would have been 1.34x from annual revenues. Coverage levels in fiscal 2012 were also helped by the release of $12 million in reserve fund money from a refunding transaction. Financial performance is forecasted to recover and comply with management's 1.6x debt service coverage target for all-in coverage. EBMUD is undertaking a large debt restructuring that will reduce its variable rate and swap exposure with an element of restructuring to provide debt service payment relief in fiscal years 2013-2014 in light of the new lower sales environment. While financial ratios are projected at over 1.6x as a result of the lower debt service payments in fiscal years 2013 and 2014, Fitch anticipates EBMUD to maintain this level of coverage upon resumption of higher debt service costs in fiscal years 2015 and 2016 from rate increases in the 2014-2015 budget. RATE INCREASES NEEDED TO ACHIEVE FINANCIAL TARGETS EBMUD adopts rates for a two-year period concurrently with the adoption of the district's biennial budget. EBMUD's board will adopt the fiscal 2014 and 2015 budget in spring 2013. While rate action in recent years has ranged between 5%-8.7% annually, this was primarily during periods of growth. EBMUD should have rate flexibility to achieve rate increases needed to restore financial ratios to targeted levels. The target ratio of 1.6x provides a degree of financial flexibility, in addition to strong cash levels, that mitigates the district's high fixed costs associated with its debt burden. EBMUD's rate structure is largely volumetric, with consumption related charges accounting for 76% of around $306 million in operating revenues. EBMUD also receives another $19 million in fixed annual seismic charges to customers, which do not appear as revenues on the district's income statement. The seismic fee began in 1996 and will be billed through 2025 to recover costs related to $200 million in seismic investments. Including the seismic fee, the monthly average residential bill is $43 per month or 0.9% of median household income. LOWER VARIABLE RATE EXPOSURE EBMUD's debt portfolio will change as a result of the 2012B and 2013A refunding bonds with reduced reliance on synthetically fixed-rate debt and decreased liquidity facility exposure. The debt portfolio continues to require active management and includes annual remarketing risk. Debt amortization is slow with 25% and 61% of the debt maturing in the next 10 and 20 years, respectively, reflecting the relatively recent increased leveraging at the district. EBMUD's outstanding revenue bonds have been issued as subordinate lien but there is no debt outstanding on the senior lien indenture, which was closed in 2010. Legal covenants are weak, including a 1.10x rate covenant and no reserve funds for the series 2012B and 2013A bonds.