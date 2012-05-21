(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- French healthcare software and services group Cegedim S.A.
reported headroom of below 10% under one of its financial covenants on Dec. 31,
2011.
-- We see 2012 free cash flow generation remaining below Cegedim's EUR40
million annual debt amortization, and tight covenant headroom at least through
the June 2012 calculation date.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue
ratings on Cegedim to 'B+' from 'BB-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could further
downgrade Cegedim if the group keeps tight covenant headroom and low cash
generation as large debt maturities loom in 2015.
Rating Action
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B+' from 'BB-'
its long-term corporate credit rating on French healthcare software and
services provider Cegedim S.A. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Cegedim's EUR280 million
unsecured notes due 2015 to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on these
notes remains unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful
(50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade primarily reflects a combination of factors we had previously
flagged as potential triggers for a negative rating action: free cash flow
below EUR40 million and headroom on covenants of less than 15%.
Cegedim's free cash flow generation was still low in 2011 compared with its
debt amortization schedule. Our expectation of a flat 2012 performance for
Cegedim, coupled with still-high capital expenditures, leads us to believe
that its free cash flow will not reach EUR40 million at year-end 2012.
The downgrade also reflects Cegedim's low headroom under its financial
covenants, below the 15% minimum threshold we would consider adequate.
Consequently, we have revised our assessment of Cegedim's liquidity to "less
than adequate," under our criteria.
We see Cegedim's leverage improving modestly in 2012 from about 4.0x debt to
EBITDA and 17% funds from operations (FFO) coverage of debt, as adjusted by
Standard & Poor's, at year-end 2011, to about 3.7x and 21%, respectively, at
year-end 2012.
In addition, the rating action factors in Cegedim's recent decline in revenue
growth and margins, coupled with our expectation of a flat operating
performance in 2012 and of a slow recovery thereafter, based on still
unfavorable trends in the pharmaceutical industry. While we acknowledge that
Cegedim will benefit from new contracts signed and from a stabilized number of
sales representatives for pharmaceutical groups, the group's historical
performance has been below our revenue, margin, and cash flow expectations. We
nevertheless still view Cegedim's business risk profile as "fair," based on
the group's established market positions and growth potential in its Insurance
segment in particular.
Liquidity
Despite our assessment that Cegedim's sources of liquidity for the next 12
months will cover its liquidity uses by at least 1.2x, we view its liquidity
as "less than adequate" under our criteria. The change in our liquidity
descriptor to less than adequate from adequate reflects the group's tight
headroom under its financial covenants and a mismatch between debt
amortization and free cash flow generation.
We factor in the following sources in 2012:
-- EUR53 million of cash and equivalents on Dec. 31, 2011, taking into
account EUR20 million of trapped cash,
-- EUR60 million undrawn under the revolving credit facility, and
-- EUR103 million of funds from operations.
This compares with our estimates of the following needs for the same period:
-- EUR40 million of debt repayment under the term loan A,
-- EUR82 million of capital expenditures, and
-- No dividend payment and negligible working capital needs.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on Cegedim's EUR280 million unsecured notes due 2015 is 'B+',
in line with the corporate credit rating on Cegedim. The recovery rating on
the notes is '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
for creditors in the event of a payment default.
The issue and recovery ratings on the notes reflect the unsecured nature of
the notes and Cegedim's post default exposure to the French insolvency regime,
which we view as relatively unfavorable for creditors. At the same time, our
valuation of the group as a going concern supports the ratings, based on
Cegedim's solid market positions and its good customer and geographical
diversification.
Our simulated default scenario contemplates a payment default, resulting from
operating underperformance following a potential loss of customers as a result
of the ongoing reduction in the size of pharmaceutical companies' medical
sales forces and because of increased competition.
Our hypothetical default scenario leads Cegedim to default in 2014, at which
point EBITDA would have declined to approximately EUR74 million. We estimate
Cegedim's enterprise value at the simulated point of default to be about EUR370
million, which corresponds to a blended enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of
about 5.0x. As part of our revised recovery analysis, we have lowered the
stressed multiple that we use to value Cegedim at our hypothetical point of
default to 5.0x from 5.5x, to reflect the unfavorable trends in the
pharmaceutical industry.
For more details on our recovery analysis, see "Cegedim S.A. Recovery Rating
Profile," published Aug. 23, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Cegedim
should liquidity issues arise in the context of tight covenant headroom and
still difficult market conditions. While we think the group will remain free
cash flow positive over the next 12 months, our expectation of a flat to
slightly positive operating performance, coupled with still important capital
expenditures, is unlikely to push free cash flow generation close to the EUR40
million debt amortization amount, in our view. While we acknowledge that
Cegedim can use its excess cash and draw on its revolving credit facility to
make debt repayments, the level of cash generation does not offer substantial
protection from potential liquidity issues once availabilities are fully
drawn.
We could lower the ratings further if Cegedim was not able to post free cash
flow generation closer to its debt repayment level or to restore a minimum
cushion of 15% under its financial covenants. Also, after the group suspended
its dividend this year, a return to a high payout ratio without a significant
operating recovery would likely negatively affect the ratings.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Cegedim were to generate free
operating cash flow sustainably in line with its debt amortization schedule
and to restore comfortable covenant headroom of above 15%.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Cegedim S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured B+ BB-
Recovery Rating 3 3
