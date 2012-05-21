BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports $26.5 mln bought deal financing
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $26.5 million bought deal financing
May 21 Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd: * Moodys says wanda group acquisition of amc entertainment (b2, negative)
credit positive, no ratings impact
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $26.5 million bought deal financing
* Bahram Akradi says on June 7 sent letter to richard weber, chairman of northern oil and gas inc board