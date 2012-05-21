May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based BG Energy Holdings Limited's (BG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed wholly-owned finance subsidiary, BG Energy Capital plc's senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The bonds issued by BG Energy Capital plc are guaranteed by BG. Additionally, BG's Short-term IDR and the ratings related to BG Energy Capital plc, and BG Energy Finance Inc.'s commercial paper programmes guaranteed by BG, have been affirmed at 'F1'. The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. The affirmation reflects the company's solid business profile as a medium-sized oil and gas company with strong operating metrics in exploration and production (E&P) and a strong position in the global LNG market. The affirmation also reflects Fitch's expectations of a deterioration in BG's credit metrics in 2012-2014 due to the company's growth strategy and a large capex plan, mostly related to its projects in Australia and Brazil. BG aims to lower the negative impact of its ambitious capex on credit ratios through a USD5bn asset disposal programme for 2012-2013, related mostly to transmission and distribution assets. The capex plan will effectively eliminate any headroom within BG's current ratings as Fitch projects BG's FFO-adjusted leverage to increase to about 2.5x in 2014-2015 up from 1.8x at end-2011. This is based on Fitch's oil and gas price deck, which assumes a gradual decline in oil prices from USD95 per barrel in 2012 to USD70 per barrel in 2015. The company's capex for 2014-2016 was accordingly reduced by Fitch due to lower oil prices assumed in the agency's price deck. Fitch believes that failure to reduce leverage post-2014, when the LNG project in Australia comes onstream and with increasing contribution from the production in Brazil, would likely put pressure on the ratings. The Stable Outlook assumes that BG will be able and willing to take additional steps to strengthen its balance sheet during the capex-intensive period, including additional asset disposals, if necessary, for example if oil prices and gas prices were substantially below current levels. Fitch understands the company is committed to its mid-'A' rating. The capex plan should allow BG to considerably grow its hydrocarbon production to about 1 million of barrel equivalent per day (mmboed) by 2015 from 0.64 mmboed in 2011. Fitch believes that this ambitious plan, when compared to BG's peers, exposes the company to execution risk, delays and potential cost overruns given a number of large projects currently under implementation. The company has recently announced that the 2011-2014 capex of its key project, the Queensland Curtis LNG project in Australia will increase by 36% to USD20.4bn. This increase is mainly driven by a 20% appreciation of the Australian dollar vs the US dollar and also increasing construction costs and increased costs of regulatory compliance in Australia. The cost increase in Australia has increased BG's overall capex plan for 2012-2013 by USD1.5bn or 7% to USD23.5bn (excluding non-cash items). Fitch believes that negative pressure on the ratings would arise if through-the-cycle FFO-adjusted net leverage markedly exceeds 2.0x on a sustained basis. Delays in key projects that significantly affect the likelihood of BG meeting its long-term production growth targets and also substantial cost increases for major projects would also be negative for the ratings. In Fitch's view, rating upside is limited in the short to medium term due to BG's lower production and reserves compared with other higher-rated European oil and gas companies and also challenges related to the company's large capex plan and projected deterioration of credit metrics. The agency considers that the company's strong operational metrics, demonstrated by its low production and FD&A costs as well as solid reserves replacement rates and reserves life compared to peers, offset to some extent its weakening credit metrics in the medium term. Fitch's projected negative free cash flow (FCF) for BG leaves the company dependent on continued borrowings, although the agency believes BG has good access to the capital markets. BG's liquidity position at end-March 2012 comprised USD3.5bn of cash and USD4.5bn of committed long-term unused facilities and was sufficient to cover short-term debt obligations of USD1.3bn and Fitch's projected negative FCF of over USD5bn for 2012 based on Fitch's oil price deck of USD95/bbl. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology