May 21 - Overview
-- We view the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary
government support for The State Administration of Railways Transport of
Ukraine (Ukrainian Railways), a 100% state-owned rail infrastructure manager
and operator, as "very high."
-- This is based on our assessment of the company's "very important" role
and "very strong" link with the Ukrainian government.
-- We are assigning a 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Ukrainian
Railways, and we assess the company's stand-alone credit profile at 'b-'.
-- The positive outlook primarily reflects our opinion that if Ukrainian
Railways is successful in extending its debt maturity profile, either through
medium-term bank loans or bonds, it could relieve some of the refinancing risk
that weighs on the rating.
Rating Action
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
long-term corporate credit rating to 100% state-owned rail infrastructure
manager and operator The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine
(Ukrainian Railways). The outlook is positive.
Rationale
The rating reflects our view that there is a "very high" likelihood that the
government of the Ukraine (B+/Negative/B national scale rating uaA+) would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Ukrainian Railways in
the event of financial distress. It is also based on the company's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'b-'. The SACP reflects our view of
the company's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we
base our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support on our assessment of
Ukrainian Railways':
-- "Very important" role for Ukraine, in view of its monopoly position as
manager of the national rail infrastructure, passenger transport provider, and
dominant freight provider. Although Ukrainian Railways plays a very important
role in fulfilling the government's economic and social objectives, we do not
view its role as "critical." In our opinion, a default of Ukrainian Railways
would have a major impact on the government, but we believe that this impact
would not immediately stop the company's operations, which are crucial for
Ukraine's economy. This is supported by past events. In 2010, for example, the
government allowed Ukrainian Railways to restructure its debt, while
maintaining operations. During this period, the government continued to
service its own debt.
-- "Very strong link" with the Ukrainian government. This takes account
of Ukrainian Railways' current status as a state administration; its
anticipated transition into a 100% government-owned joint-stock company under
a planned railway reform in Ukraine; and our anticipation that it will not be
privatized over the medium term. The government appoints Ukrainian Railways'
key management, which attends weekly cabinet meetings. We understand that this
is not likely to change following the planned reform. The company receives
operating and capital subsidies from the government, and has received
extraordinary support in the form of state bank loans and letters of comfort
as recently as in 2010. It also benefits from government guarantees on about
8% of its debt.
Ukrainian Railway's SACP is constrained by "less than adequate" liquidity and
risks associated with operating in Ukraine's transitional economy, such as
limited access to capital. The rating also reflects Ukrainian Railways'
monopoly status as the country's national railroad infrastructure manager and
its dominant position in freight and passenger rail transport.
Ukrainian Railways is currently undergoing a reform process from a state
agency into a closed joint-stock company. We do not anticipate that Ukrainian
Railways' ownership status and capital structure will change as a result of
the ongoing railway reform process. Over the longer term, we anticipate that
the reform process could result in additional competition, particularly in the
more-profitable freight segment. However, under our base-case operating
scenario for 2012, we anticipate that Ukrainian Railways' revenues will grow
by a high-single-digit percentage, mainly based on larger freight volumes due
to growing GDP. Additionally, we forecast that freight and passenger tariffs
will increase, as they tend to track inflation. Similar to many other
Commonwealth of Independent States peers in the passenger transport sector, we
anticipate that the sector will remain loss-making over the next couple of
years.
Offsetting the increased revenue, however, is our anticipation of considerably
higher operating costs, notably wages, as a result of recent agreements with
the unions. As such, we anticipate that the current EBITDA margin could
decline from the mid-20% range to the low-20% range.
Ukrainian Railways also has ambitious capital investment programs,
particularly in 2012 when it intends to modernize its rolling stock. This
could result in significant negative free operating cash flow, which could
increase its reliance on external financing.
Nonetheless, our base-case scenario assumes that despite the lower margins and
high capital investments, the company's credit metrics will remain strong for
the rating, with Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2x. This
is offset by a weaker financial system and institutional framework in the
Ukraine compared to other developed countries. This leads to higher volatility
in accessing financing, greater refinancing risk in general, and typically
shorter-term debt maturities.
Liquidity
We assess Ukrainian Railways' liquidity as "less than adequate" under our
criteria, based on our forecast that the ratio of sources of liquidity to
uses will be about 1x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013.
Ukrainian Railways' financial flexibility is constrained by limited
availability of medium-term financing in Ukraine. As such, Ukrainian Railways
typically refinances a considerable portion of its domestic debt annually. As
of year-end 2011, short-term debt accounted for about one-quarter of all of
its outstanding debt. This, combined with the fact that much of its term debt
(syndicated facilities, loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development [EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+], and finance leases), contain principal
amortization payments, results in significant required debt payments.
Approximately 50% of Ukrainian Railways' total debt is to be repaid in 2012.
In addition to significant ongoing refinancing needs, Ukrainian Railways has a
history of violating financial covenants under its EBRD credit facilities. It
does, however, have a strong history of obtaining waivers under these
facilities. The company has received a waiver for 2011. We note that Ukrainian
Railways is also subject to financial covenants under its syndicated credit
facility. We understand that Ukrainian Railways was comfortably in compliance
with the covenants under this syndicated facility for the year ended Dec. 31,
2011.
In late 2009 and into 2010, Ukrainian Railways restructured its U.S.
dollar-denominated syndicated loan facility as a result of scarce capital
available in Ukraine at the time. In our view, all of these factors outweigh
the sound relationship Ukrainian Railways has with its domestic banks.
As of March 2012, Ukrainian Railways had the following sources of liquidity
for the following 12 months:
-- Unrestricted cash of Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 509 million.
-- Availability on committed credit facilities extending beyond 12 months
of UAH3.4 billion. This figure does not include funding proposals that,
according to Ukrainian Railways, are likely to be approved by the Ministry of
Infrastructure shortly. It also does not include the option of issuing
domestic bonds. We exclude these facilities given that their tenor is only
about one year.
-- Cash flow from operations of about UAH8.3 billion.
As of March 31, 2012, Ukrainian Railways has the following cash needs for the
following 12 months:
-- Debt maturities of about UAH6.5 billion. This includes slightly more
than UAH4 billion in short-term debt that Ukrainian Railways seeks to
refinance. It is our understanding that Ukrainian Railways seeks to refinance
most of this with the funding proposals, and possibly, domestic bonds.
-- Maintenance and nondiscretionary of slightly more than UAH7 billion.
This is well below Ukrainian Railways' planned capital spending program, which
amounts to about UAH13 billion. However, we believe that Ukrainian Railways
will spend up to that amount in the event that it successfully refinances much
of its debt.
-- Dividend payments of about UAH25 million.
However, if Ukrainian Railways is successful in extending the maturity profile
of its debt, either through the establishment of medium-term bank loans or
through a bond issuance, it could improve Ukrainian Railways' liquidity
coverage to more than 1x.
Outlook
The positive outlook on Ukrainian Railways reflects our view that if the
company is successful in extending the maturity profile of its debt, either
through the establishment of medium-term bank loans or through the issuance of
a bond, this could lessen the refinancing risk that weighs on the rating, and
lead us to raise the rating by one notch, all else remaining equal.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we do not believe that Ukrainian
Railways will be able to extend its debt maturity profile and if we anticipate
that the liquidity coverage will remain at about 1x.
In accordance with our GRE criteria, a downgrade of the Ukraine to 'B' would
not result in any change to the rating on Ukrainian Railways, assuming that
the likelihood of extraordinary government support remained "very high" and
that our assessment of Ukrainian Railways' SACP remained at 'b-'.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Outlook On Ukraine Ratings Revised To Negative; Ratings Affirmed At
'B+/B', March 15, 2012
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.