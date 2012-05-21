May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb and Service
GmbH's (KDG) Issuer Default Rating at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. The company's
senior secured rating has been affirmed at 'BB+'. The affirmations follow KDG's
announced acquisition of TeleColumbus.
"The acquisition of TeleColumbus has good strategic rationale, improving KDG's
growth prospects. The related increase in leverage will be manageable," says
Nikolai Lukashevich, Senior Director in Fitch's TMT team.
Operationally, TeleColumbus is a good match for KDG's business. As a primarily
Level 4 cable operator, the company has always significantly relied on KDG as a
Level 3 partner. TeleColumbus's subscriber base is relatively underpenetrated in
terms of internet and Pay-TV usage providing good growth opportunities for KDG,
which has a strong track record of successfully upselling premium products to
its customers. At present, internet penetration of homes passed is only 5.9% for
TeleColumbus vs. 14% for KDG at end-December 2011. The acquisition will increase
KDG's homes passed by 1.4m, or by 13% to 12.0m. Most valuable direct subscribers
would increase by also 1.4m, or by 19% to 8.9m and total subscribers would grow
by 1.1m (currently 0.3m of TeleColumbus's subscribers are KDG's indirect
subscribers) to 9.6m.
Fitch views the transaction's execution risks as relatively modest. KDG acquired
1.1m customers from TeleColumbus in 2008 and successfully integrated them into
its customer base. Its experience with digesting TeleColumbus's assets is
unlikely to be different this time. Upgrading TeleColumbus's network to DOCSIS
3.0 standard should not be excessively expensive.
KDG retains a strong deleveraging capacity. Pro-forma for the acquisition, KDG's
leverage would rise to 3.8x ND/EBITDA conforming to the upper level earlier
identified by Fitch as still consistent with the current ratings level. KDG's
revenues and EBITDA continue to grow, and the company remains strongly free cash
flow generative, shaping its good deleveraging flexibility. Relatively quick
deleveraging may be jeopardised by excessive shareholder distributions. However,
Fitch views this as a relatively modest risk as the company remains outside its
targeted leverage range of between 3.0x and 3.5x ND/EBITDA. A planned financing
structure implies that a significant proportion of new debt would be unsecured,
which would only marginally increase senior secured leverage.
KDG group has agreed to acquire TeleColumbus (TC), a primarily level 4 operator
in Germany, effectively for debt. The agreed price is EUR603m plus accrued
interest totalling app. EUR618m and implying only approximately EUR5m for
equity. TeleColumbus will be initially acquired by KDH (not rated), a holding
company for the KDG group, but the plan is to quickly re-designate it to KDG, a
restricted operating company. This acquisition is subject to regulatory
approval, which is expected by end-2012.
