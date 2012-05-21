May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb and Service GmbH's (KDG) Issuer Default Rating at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. The company's senior secured rating has been affirmed at 'BB+'. The affirmations follow KDG's announced acquisition of TeleColumbus. "The acquisition of TeleColumbus has good strategic rationale, improving KDG's growth prospects. The related increase in leverage will be manageable," says Nikolai Lukashevich, Senior Director in Fitch's TMT team. Operationally, TeleColumbus is a good match for KDG's business. As a primarily Level 4 cable operator, the company has always significantly relied on KDG as a Level 3 partner. TeleColumbus's subscriber base is relatively underpenetrated in terms of internet and Pay-TV usage providing good growth opportunities for KDG, which has a strong track record of successfully upselling premium products to its customers. At present, internet penetration of homes passed is only 5.9% for TeleColumbus vs. 14% for KDG at end-December 2011. The acquisition will increase KDG's homes passed by 1.4m, or by 13% to 12.0m. Most valuable direct subscribers would increase by also 1.4m, or by 19% to 8.9m and total subscribers would grow by 1.1m (currently 0.3m of TeleColumbus's subscribers are KDG's indirect subscribers) to 9.6m. Fitch views the transaction's execution risks as relatively modest. KDG acquired 1.1m customers from TeleColumbus in 2008 and successfully integrated them into its customer base. Its experience with digesting TeleColumbus's assets is unlikely to be different this time. Upgrading TeleColumbus's network to DOCSIS 3.0 standard should not be excessively expensive. KDG retains a strong deleveraging capacity. Pro-forma for the acquisition, KDG's leverage would rise to 3.8x ND/EBITDA conforming to the upper level earlier identified by Fitch as still consistent with the current ratings level. KDG's revenues and EBITDA continue to grow, and the company remains strongly free cash flow generative, shaping its good deleveraging flexibility. Relatively quick deleveraging may be jeopardised by excessive shareholder distributions. However, Fitch views this as a relatively modest risk as the company remains outside its targeted leverage range of between 3.0x and 3.5x ND/EBITDA. A planned financing structure implies that a significant proportion of new debt would be unsecured, which would only marginally increase senior secured leverage. KDG group has agreed to acquire TeleColumbus (TC), a primarily level 4 operator in Germany, effectively for debt. The agreed price is EUR603m plus accrued interest totalling app. EUR618m and implying only approximately EUR5m for equity. TeleColumbus will be initially acquired by KDH (not rated), a holding company for the KDG group, but the plan is to quickly re-designate it to KDG, a restricted operating company. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, which is expected by end-2012. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology