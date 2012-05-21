May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Prominent CMBS Funding No. 1 Plc (Prominent 1)'s class A1, B, C and D notes and upgraded the class E notes, as follows: GBP18.7m Class A1 (XS0234097128) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP30m Class B (XS0234098951) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP37m Class C (XS0234099256) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP54m Class D (XS0234154028) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP5.7m Class E (XS0234154887) upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the seven remaining current loans and the unchanged position of the defaulted loan (GBP21.7m loan 1200404996). The upgrade of the class E notes reflects the ongoing redemption (until December 2012) of the most junior tranche with excess spread, increasing the overcollateralisation to GBP51.2m as of March 2012. Other factors driving the rating actions were the fully funded GBP10m reserve account and a structure incorporating principal deficiency ledgers that would allocate excess spread to offset losses, providing additional protection to all noteholders. Of the 33 original UK loans securitised in this transaction, only nine remained at the March 2012 interest payment date. The aggregate pool balance was GBP235.5m, compared to an outstanding note issuance of GBP184.3m. Of the remaining loans, one loan totalling GBP23.3m has since been repaid in full. The proceeds will be allocated to the notes in June 2012. The collateral in the residual pool comprises a mix of office, retail (including shopping centre and warehouses), industrial and other (e.g. leisure) buildings. The weighted average (WA) occupancy rate of the pool has not fallen below 90% since closing and was 95.4% in March 2012. The WA interest and debt service coverage ratios was 2.3x and 2.1x, both slightly up since the last rating action in May 2011. The reported WA loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 61% in March 2012, down from 70.8% one year previously. The reported WA exit LTV has also improved and was down to 55% in March 2012 from 63.1% in March 2011. The outstanding eight loans have maturity dates ranging from May 2013 to December 2030. The ninth loan, cash-collateralised until corresponding note redemption in June 2012, repaid after its maturity in July 2011. The defaulted loan is the next in line to mature. However, it may not reach its scheduled maturity date in 2013 if an agreement can be reached for sale of the asset. The final legal maturity of the notes is December 2032. A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria