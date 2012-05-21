May 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the mortgage covered bonds issued by
Alpha Bank (Alpha), EFG Eurobank (EFG), National Bank of
Greece (NBG) and Piraeus Bank (Piraeus), with all programmes
maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:
Alpha: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN
EFG: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN
NBG (Programme I): downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB-'; maintained on RWN
NBG (Programme II): downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN
Piraeus: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Greece's sovereign rating to 'CCC'
from 'B-', and the revision of the Country Ceiling from 'AAA' to 'B-' on 17 May
2012 (see "Fitch Takes Negative Rating Actions on Greece" at
www.fitchratings.com), and subsequent downgrades of Alpha's, EFG Eurobank's,
NBG's and Piraeus' Long Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' on 18 May
2012 (see "Fitch Downgrades Greek Banks to 'CCC'" at www.fitchratings.com)
Fitch previously assigned a single 'AAA' Country Ceiling across all Euro Area
Member States (EAMS) reflecting the very low risk of transfer and convertibility
controls being imposed within European Monetary Union (EMU) and on
euro-denominated debt. With exit from EMU a material and rising risk, Fitch has
revised the Country Ceiling to 'B-' for Greece, which effectively imposes a cap
on the ratings of all issuers and transactions domiciled in Greece. In the event
of a Greek exit from EMU, Fitch would treat the forcible re-denomination of
sovereign and private sector debt into a new Greek currency as a default event
in line with its Distressed Debt Exchange rating criteria.
The mortgage covered bonds issued by Alpha, EFG, NBG and Piraeus have been
downgraded as a direct result of the revision of the Country Ceiling to 'B-'
from 'AAA', and all Greek covered bond ratings are now capped by the Country
Ceiling.
In all cases except NBG (Programme I), the rating of the covered bonds on a
Probability-of-Default (PD) basis are now capped at 'B-' and no uplift for
recoveries can be granted above the cap.
In the case of NBG (programme I), the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis
continues to be equalised with the Long Term IDR of the bank ('CCC'), while one
notch uplift for recoveries can be assigned. The resulting covered bonds rating
is 'B-'.
The covered bonds have been maintained on RWN as a result of the uncertainty
surrounding the political situation in Greece. Fitch expects to downgrade the
covered bonds further in the event that an exit of Greece from EMU becomes
probable.
The impact on the lowering of the country ceiling on the Cypriot mortgage
covered bonds secured by Greek residential mortgages issued by Bank of Cyprus
Public Company Ltd and Cyprus Popular Bank Public Company Ltd, if any, will be
discussed in a separate press release.
