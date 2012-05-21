May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and outlook on Man Group PLC (Man) are unaffected by the announced acquisition of FRM Holdings Limited (FRM). On May 21, 2012, Man announced the acquisition of FRM, a fund-of-hedge-funds manager with approximately $8 billion in assets under management (AUM). FRM will be integrated with Man's multi-manager business. There is no upfront consideration. Consideration to be paid over three years comprises a maximum of $82.8 million in cash contingent on asset retention and a 47.5% share of performance fees attributable to FRM's existing AUM over three years, subject to a cap. Our assessment of Man's business profile incorporates the possibility of small bolt-on acquisitions. We recognize the strategic rationale of the transaction and note the relatively low execution risk. However, the acquisition does not change our view of pressure on Man's business and financial profiles from persistent weak investment performance in key products and net fund outflows (see "U.K.-Based Asset Manager Man Group Outlook To Negative On Weak Investment Performance And Fund Flows; Ratings Affirmed," May 18, 2012).