May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to St. Louis, Mo.-based Energizer Holdings Inc.'s proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. In addition, we assigned a preliminary 'BBB-' senior unsecured issue rating to the company's Rule 415 shelf registration. The new issuance will be drawn from the company's shelf registration. We expect net proceeds from the debt issue to refinance existing indebtedness (including $100 million of private placement notes maturing in June 2012) and for general corporate purposes. We expect leverage, as measured by the ratio of total debt to EBITDA, to remain unchanged. We also expect credit protection measures to remain relatively stable for the next year, including leverage in the high-2x area; through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, we estimate leverage was about 2.9x. The ratings on Energizer reflect our opinion that the company will continue to maintain a "satisfactory" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile. Our view on Energizer's business risk is based on the company's strong market positions in key categories within its household and personal care segments, its portfolio of well-established brands (including Energizer, Schick, Edge, Skintimate, Playtex, Wet Ones, and Banana Boat), and consistently good performance. We also believe the company has good geographic and product diversity, which help to offset its exposure to the mature batteries segment. We have also factored into our business risk assessment the company's participation highly competitive end-markets in which discounting and promotion are aggressive. Our view of the company's financial risk profile reflects our belief the company will maintain an aggressive financial policy, and credit measures that are indicative of the company's financial risk profile. For the complete rating analysis, please refer to our updated rating rationale on Energizer Holdings, to be published after this media release, on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Energizer Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Energizer Holdings Inc. Senior unsecured $400 mil. notes due 2022 BBB- Rule 415 shelf registration BBB- (prelim.)