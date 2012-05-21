May 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings of 'BBB+' to Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) issuances of $400 million 4.10% senior secured notes due June 1, 2022 and $500 million 5.30% senior secured notes due June 1, 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Oncor plans to use the net proceeds from these issues to redeem all or a portion of its $524 million 5.95% senior secured notes due Sept. 1, 2013, repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. Oncor's rating reflects the stability of regulated utility cash flows, relatively strong service territory, balanced regulation as demonstrated in the outcomes of the last rate case, and effective ring-fencing from a highly leveraged parent. Oncor's credit metrics for the last 12 months ending March 31, 2012 continue to benefit from the relative strength in the Texas economy and supportive tracker mechanisms that allow the company to earn a return on its transmission investments with minimal regulatory lag. Oncor plans on spending close to $5.2 billion in 2012-16 on capital expenditure, a significant proportion of which is driven by transmission grid expansion and the Competitive Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ) projects. Fitch expects Oncor's Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and Taxes (EBITDA) to interest ratio to approach 4.8 times (x) and debt to EBITDA to be in the 3.5x range over the forecast period, which is strong relative to Fitch's guideline ratios for a low risk, regulated 'BBB' issuer. Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio in 2012 to be in the 22% range before moderating to 17%-18% in 2013 and beyond without bonus depreciation benefits. Relative to its peers, Oncor exhibits a limited source of equity funding given the poor financial health of its parent. Oncor is already severely curtailing the upstream dividends in order to maintain equity to capital within the 40% minimum Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) required level given its large capital spending plans. As of March 31, 2012, Oncor's regulatory capitalization ratio was 59.5% debt and 40.5% equity. While Fitch considers Oncor to be effectively ring-fenced from its ultimate parent, Energy Future Holdings Corp. (EFH; Issuer Default Rating 'CC'), its credit market access or credit spreads could nonetheless become constrained by further deterioration in the financial condition of EFH and non-ring-fenced affiliates. In view of this, Oncor's recent step of enhancing the size of its revolving credit facility and plans to redeem 2013 notes ahead of their maturity date lower the re-financing risk. Oncor's next significant debt maturities are in 2015 ($500 million) and 2017 ($324 million). Oncor has a $2.4 billion revolving credit facility due Oct. 11, 2016; the size of this facility was recently increased from the prior $2 billion on Oncor's request. As of March 31, 2012, there were $738 million of outstanding borrowings and $6 million of outstanding letters of credit under the revolving credit facility. A portion of the borrowings under the facility was used to repay the $376 million 6.375% senior secured notes maturity on May 1, 2012.