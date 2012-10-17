Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based fertiliser producer JSC
Acron's (Acron) three-year RUB5bn domestic bond a local currency senior
unsecured rating of 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The bond (BO-01 series) is the first tranche issued under the RUB15bn
exchange-traded ruble bond issue programme registered in June 2012 and the
rating is in line with the 'B+(EXP)' rating assigned to the programme.
The notes are structured as unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Acron
and do not contain any financial covenants. They carry a coupon rate of 9.75%
per annum payable on a semi-annual basis and will mature on 13 October 2015.
Fitch understands that Acron will use the bond proceeds to refinance near-term
maturities. This should enhance its debt maturity profile and support its
liquidity position. At end-Q212, cash balances amounted to RUB37.3bn against
short-term debt of RUB36.8bn. Acron's 2.9% stake in Uralkali ('BBB-'/Stable) was
worth RUB20.9bn at end-Q212 and could also offer additional flexibility.
Fitch's forecasts mildly negative free cash flow (excluding its potash project)
in 2012. The base case assumes that Acron will be successful in raising new debt
to refinance upcoming maturities and capex. The group has issued RUB19.5bn in
aggregate on the ruble bond market since 2009.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology