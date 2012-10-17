Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa Economica Montepio Geral's
(Montepio, 'BB'/Negative/'B') Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH, mortgage covered
bonds) at 'BBB-', Negative Outlook following a periodic review of the programme.
The rating is based on Montepio's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB',
the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the
overcollateralisation (OC) of 35% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'BBB-' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was
downgraded by one or more notches; or (ii) the programme OC went below 35%,
which is the breakeven level in line with the 'BBB-' rating. The Negative
Outlook on Montepio's IDR drives the Negative Outlook on the covered bonds.
The agency takes into account Montepio's publicly stated OC for the purpose of
its analysis because the issuer's Short-term IDR rating is below 'F2'. At 35%,
the OC stated in the OH's investor reporting is in line with a 'BBB-' rating
considering recoveries given default.
The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity assessment for the liquidity
gap and systemic risk component. This is due to the highly stressed economic
environment in Portugal, as evidenced by its non-investment grade sovereign
rating, which would, in Fitch's view, prevent a successful timely cover pool
refinancing in the event of an issuer default (see "Fitch Assigns Portuguese,
Greek and Cypriot Covered Bonds Outlooks & D-Caps" dated 19 September 2012
available on www.fitchratings.com).
As of end-September 2012, the cover pool amounted to EUR2.945bn of prime
residential mortgage loans originated by the issuer across Portugal, with liquid
assets (in the form of highly rated public sector assets) amounting to EUR21.6m,
whereas the outstanding covered bonds amounted to EUR1.5bn. In a 'BBB-'
scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA foreclosure frequency of 21.7% and WA
recovery rate of 79.4%.
The cover pool weighted-average life stands at 8.3 years, compared to 2.1 years
for the covered bonds. The resulting maturity mismatches are the largest driver
of the Fitch break-even OC for the rating, via the stressed refinancing cost
assumptions applied by the agency in modelling recoveries from the cover pool in
the event of a covered bonds default. These stressed assumptions take into
account the current levelling off of Portuguese RMBS and government debt
spreads, and will be revised if they deteriorate.
Montepio's covered bonds benefit from an asset swap with The Royal Bank of
Scotland N.V (RBS, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). The asset swap covers the basis risk of the
floating rate mortgages, all covered bonds are floating rate.
In its recovery calculation, the agency has considered the high likelihood of OH
being accelerated upon an issuer's default, as all of the OH are retained by the
issuer. If exercised, this option would eliminate the risk of time subordination
among different OH series.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
