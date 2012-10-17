Oct 17 - Overview -- Greece-based beverage group Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) has announced a voluntary exchange offer, which, if successful, would involve the CCH group moving its domicile from Greece to Switzerland. -- We understand that this move is subject to a 90% shareholder acceptance as part of the voluntary share exchange offer. -- We are therefore keeping our 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on CCH on CreditWatch negative, where they were initially placed on June 7, 2012. -- The CreditWatch negative primarily reflects the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the transaction. Rating Action On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Greece-based beverage group Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were initially placed on June 7, 2012. At the same time, we also kept our 'BBB' issue rating on CCH's senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch negative. Rationale The ongoing CreditWatch reflects our understanding that the group's announced change of domicile to Switzerland from Greece, and its subsequent listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), is subject to a 90% shareholder acceptance as part of a voluntary share exchange offer. We understand that 60.7% of shares have already been irrevocably tendered for exchange. In addition, the group may make a cash consideration as part of the transaction, which it intends to refinance. While we view these strategic management changes as positive from a credit perspective, the CreditWatch also reflects execution risk due to potentially volatile capital markets. The CreditWatch also incorporates our assessment of economic and political pressures in Greece (Hellenic Republic; CCC/Negative/C) and the potential negative implications for CCH in the event of a Greek exit from the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union or EMU). Our ratings on CCH are based on the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), combined with our view of implicit and extraordinary support from The Coca-Cola Co. (Coke; AA-/Stable/A-1+). CCH's SACP is based on our assessment of its "intermediate" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. We note that as part of the transaction, CCH's bottling agreements will be extended in full until 2023. We note that CCH derives less than 10% of its earnings from Greece. Our criteria states that the ratings on CCH should not therefore be capped by the Greek sovereign rating. (See "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions", published June 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Continued weak consumer sentiment in southern Europe and potential input cost volatility are likely, in our view, to challenge CCH's profitability and volumes in 2013. In 2012 the group's profitability has continued to face pressure, albeit to a lesser extent than in 2011. Liquidity The short-term rating on CCH is 'A-2'. This reflects our long-term corporate credit rating on the group, as well as our view of CCH's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We assess that liquidity sources will cover liquidity uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. We estimate that CCH's liquidity sources over the next 12 months comprise: -- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR466 million at the end of June 2012; -- An undrawn EUR500 million committed credit facility maturing in 2016; and -- Unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR600 million (adjusted FFO of about EUR650 million). We estimate that CCH's liquidity uses over the next 12 months comprise: -- Short-term debt of close to EUR264.7 million at the end of June 2012; -- Capital expenditures of between EUR450 million and EUR500 million; -- A $500 million bond maturity in September 2013; and -- A dividend or capital return to shareholders of between EUR100 million and EUR150 million. If the share exchange offer is successful the following facilities will also be available: -- A EUR550 million acquisition facility to be used to fund any cash consideration required as part of a compulsory buyout. This new facility matures in July 2014 or, if earlier, 18 months after the Swiss holding company issues a prospectus relating to admittance of the new shares to the LSE. -- A EUR500 million revolving loan facility to be used for general corporate purposes, only if it is needed to replace the existing credit facility. This new facility matures in July 2014 or, if earlier, 18 months after the Swiss holding company issues a prospectus relating to admittance of the new shares to the LSE. -- A EUR500 million facility to be used if needed to refinance the group's long-term debt. This facility matures on either the date that the acquisition facility matures or in March 2014, whichever is later. We note that there are no financial covenants under any of the facilities, including those in place prior to the exchange offer and those put in place as part of the exchange offer. If the share exchange offer is unsuccessful and the group is unable to refinance its upcoming debt maturities, the "adequate" liquidity position could come under pressure. CreditWatch The ongoing CreditWatch primarily reflects the uncertainty surrounding the change of domicile and the LSE listing. If these can be successfully addressed, the future rating direction will depend on CCH's operating performance and support from Coke. If there is insufficient shareholder acceptance, a multi-notch downgrade could still be possible as a result of risks associated with Greece exiting the eurozone and the potential impact of Greek government policies on CCH's business and financial environment. As the exchange offer is subject to a shareholder agreement, we view the above risks as applicable to our analysis. The ratings could also come under pressure if there is a deterioration in the group's operating performance. This could occur if continued weak consumer sentiment in Europe and/or input cost inflation put pressure on the group's volumes and/or margins. In addition, we could lower the ratings if CCH does not maintain an "adequate" liquidity position. Furthermore, because the ratings on CCH incorporate our assumption of support from Coke, we could lower our ratings on CCH if we see deterioration in Coke's credit quality, a change in the level of implicit support from Coke, or a change in the mix of implicit and extraordinary support from Coke. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch once we have more information about the success of the exchange and we have clarity about the amount and method of potential refinancing of any cash consideration. A successful exchange would likely reduce the downward rating pressure on resolution of the CreditWatch. If the exchange is unsuccessful, downward rating pressure would likely be greater; that said, assuming liquidity remains "adequate," we consider it unlikely that the ratings will fall into the speculative-grade category under such a scenario. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18. 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Remain On Watch Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Commercial Paper A-2/Watch Neg Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V. Senior Unsecured * BBB/Watch Neg Commercial Paper * A-2/Watch Neg Coca-Cola HBC Finance PLC Commercial Paper * A-2/Watch Neg *guaranteed by Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.