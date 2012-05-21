Overview -- Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc plans to use a new, $600 million credit facility to fund the pending $650 million acquisition of EUSA Pharma Inc. -- We expect these borrowings to be rapidly repaid with the strong internal cash flows derived from high-margined products and Jazz will be essentially un-levered by the end of 2013, absent additional acquisitions. -- We are assigning our 'BB' corporate credit rating to the company and our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to this facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that current very strong operating trends will be extended through 2012 but that the company will remain highly acquisitive, such that leverage will remain between 2x and 3x over time. Rating Action On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' corporate credit rating to Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Jazz's $600 million senior secured credit facility. The facility consists of a $100 million revolver due 2017 and a $500 million term loan B due 2018. The senior secured recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The rating on Jazz reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile, as evidenced by its reliance on a single product (Xyrem) for 60% of combined company revenues and dependence on acquisitions to meaningfully expand its product offerings. These risk factors are only partially offset by the rapid growth and exceptional profitability of this business. The need to acquire additional products, likely through additional debt-financed acquisitions underpins our view of the financial risk profiles as "intermediate" despite pro forma leverage that peaks at 2x at transaction close. The dependence on Xyrem, a treatment for narcolepsy, for 60% of revenues greatly increases the impact of threats inherent to drugs--which, while remote, could sharply reduce earnings and cash flow. The FDA could find problems with its manufacturing that could force a recall, although we believe this to be a remote possibility given the product's long tenure in the market. Also, while protected by a range of "use," formulation, and distribution patents, the original composition of matter patent (usually the strongest) expired years ago. As is typical for "orphan" drugs, Xyrem is used by a small patient population, currently estimated at 9,500 in the U.S. This status as an orphan drug confers an additional level of market exclusivity. However, Xyrem loses this status in November 2012. Roxane, a generic drug company, has already filed with the FDA for approval of a copy of Xyrem. The matter is in the early stages of litigation and the outcome is uncertain, though we believe that a final decision is unlikely before 2013. Absent any catastrophic events, we believe that increased penetration of existing markets and the addition of acquired products from EUSA will double sales. Limited competition provides the pricing flexibility to maintain exceptionally strong EBITDA margins, in excess of 50%. Xyrem is benefiting from increasing use, higher pricing, and a better focused marketing efforts. The key asset obtained with the EUSA acquisition is Erwinase/Erwinaze, which received FDA approval late last year as an adjunct to chemotherapy for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Current treatment regimens include bacterial-derived analogs of Erwinase that can cause allergic reactions in a subset of patients. Despite the small patient population that can benefit from Erwinase, estimated at about 900-1,200 in the U.S., acceptance has been strong, with first-quarter sales of $33 million. We expect this to expand to over $100 million in two years. Erwinase's status as an orphan drug confers market exclusivity until 2018, while additional FDA limitations will likely extend through 2023. We expect that the combined company's research efforts will likely continue to be limited, less than 5% of revenues, focusing on improved formulations of existing products and a very few new molecular entities. Given the small R&D effort, acquisitions to reduce dependence on Xyrem are likely, in our view. Financial measures are strong for an intermediate financial risk profile; we expect that, absent acquisitions or significant challenges to Xyrem, the company could be unlevered by the end of 2013. The rapid repayment of these borrowings will be enabled by free operating cash flow (FOCF) that we expect will be $270 million in 2012, and higher next year. This creates a substantial capacity to pursue additional debt-financed acquisition without imperiling the rating. We estimate that another $1 billion in borrowings could be accommodated within an intermediate financial risk profile. Liquidity We view Jazz's liquidity as "strong," with sources of cash that will exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12-24 months. Relevant aspects of Jazz's liquidity are: -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 1.2x or more; -- Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012, included cash and cash equivalents of $244 million; -- The company generated $151 million of operating cash flow in 2011; -- We project 2012 operating cash flow of more than $270 million, well in excess of the company's debt burden; -- We expect the company to maintain significant availability under its planned revolving credit facilities, which we expect to be $100 million; -- Reflecting extensive outsourcing of production of the company, we expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of roughly $3 million to $4 million annually; and -- We expect that financial covenants in the proposed facility will not provide a challenge, given expectations of rapid de-leveraging. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Jazz, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the current very strong operating trends will continue through 2012 and that leverage will remain quite low, ending 2012 at about 1x. Upgrade prospects are limited by the large dependence on Xyrem. Conditions for an upgrade include a sharp reduction in this dependence, to about 30% of revenues. The conditions also include maintenance of credit measures consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile with debt to EBITDA of 3x or less. The most likely cause of a downgrade would be a sharp increase in the pace of debt-financed acquisitions such that debt to EBITDA was sustained above 3x. Less likely causes include a significant production/regulatory issue with Xyrem, such that it was removed from the market for a period of time. The emergence of a viable competitor to Xyrem could also be cause for a downgrade. Ratings List New Ratings Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$100 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 US$500 mil term B bank ln due 2018 BBB- Recovery Rating 1