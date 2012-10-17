(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale's
(NORD/LB; 'A'/Stable/'F1') USD1bn public sector Pfandbrief a 'AAA' rating with
Stable Outlook. The Pfandbrief is issued with a fixed coupon and has a final
maturity in October 2015. Fitch has also affirmed the remaining outstanding
Pfandbriefe, totalling EUR18.18bn, at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The rating is based on NORD/LB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A',
the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC)
that Fitch takes into account in it analysis, which is currently 25.1%.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was
downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by
three or more categories to 2 (high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 13.4%.
The agency takes into account the lowest OC of the past year in its analysis,
reflecting the issuer's Short-term IDR of 'F1'. The level of OC Fitch relies
upon supports a 'AAA rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.
The D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for the asset
segregation, the liquidity gap and systemic risk and the cover pool-specific
alternative management components. A very low risk assessment was assessed for
the systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components. The
low risk assessment for asset segregation and the very low risk for systemic
alternative management risk component is in line with all German Pfandbriefe
programmes (see 'Fitch Assigns German Programmes Outlooks & D-Caps; Puts 3
German Pfandbriefe on RWN', dated 11 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The public sector nature of the cover pool primarily supports the low
discontinuity risk assessments due to the greater degree of expected liquidity
and ease of management of public sector assets compared to mortgage loans. The
programme does not have registered derivatives in the cover pool.
The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 13.4% for the covered bond rating is lower
than Fitch's previous supporting OC of 15.7%, which related to a covered bonds
rating of 'AAA' on a PD basis. Following the publication of its revised covered
bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain
the covered bonds rating rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD
basis plus recovery uplift.
The main contributors to the 'AAA' breakeven OC are the significant open FX rate
positions. The open position in USD further increased as a consequence of the
USD1bn issuance as only around 0.8% of the cover assets are USD-denominated. In
total the open positions in USD, Swiss francs and Japanese yen amount to almost
10%. In contrast the credit risk of the cover assets contributes only a minor
portion to the 'AAA' breakeven OC. The Pfandbriefe's rating is also
credit-linked to Germany's 'AAA' rating, as around 64% of the cover pool is
directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign and federal states.
Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modeling the expected cash flows
by applying appropriate stress assumptions.
Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding
Pfandbriefe on an on-going basis, and check whether the OC taken into account in
its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating. The Fitch
breakeven OC for the Pfandbrief rating will be affected by, amongst other
factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the
breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbrief rating cannot be assumed to remain
stable over time.
Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its
asset analysis criteria for public sector covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure
Draft: Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds and CDOs of European Public
Entities' dated 10 October 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If fully implemented,
Fitch expects that the current rating could be maintained but potentially on the
basis of higher breakeven OC levels.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)