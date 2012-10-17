Overview -- We are revising our outlook to developing from stable on U.S.-based less-than-truckload carrier YRC Worldwide Inc. based on a reassessment of the company's credit prospects over the next several quarters. -- In accordance with our criteria for assigning 'CCC' ratings, we believe a company rated at this level has a significant near-term risk of default, and we could lower ratings if earnings and cash flow weaken meaningfully. -- However, the company's operating performance and liquidity have improved over the last few quarters and we could raise the ratings if YRC Worldwide Inc. addresses its significant debt maturities in 2014, maintains adequate covenant cushion, and operating performance continues to strengthen despite a sluggish economy. Rating Action On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on Overland Park, Kan.-based trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW). At the same time, we revised the outlook to developing from stable. Rationale The outlook revision is based on our reassessment of YRCW's near-term credit prospects. Under our criteria, a company rated at this level has a significant near-term risk of default, and we could lower ratings if earnings and cash flow weaken meaningfully. However, over the past few quarters, YRCW has made progress improving operating performance and liquidity, and we could raise the ratings if the company addresses its significant debt maturities in 2014 and maintains adequate covenant cushion. The ratings on YRCW reflect its position in the competitive, capital-intensive, and cyclical trucking industry. The company has substantial off-balance-sheet contingent obligations related to its multiemployer pension plans. YRCW's substantial market position in the less-than-truckload (LTL) sector, which has fairly high barriers to entry, is a positive. Standard & Poor's categorizes YRCW's business risk profile as "vulnerable," its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and its liquidity as "less than adequate," according to our criteria. Based on revenues, YRCW is the second-largest LTL carrier in the U.S. (Fed-Ex Freight, a division of FedEx Corp., is the largest). YRCW's peers include FedEx Freight, Arkansas Best Corp. (unrated), and Con-way Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--). It also competes with numerous smaller long-haul and regional LTL companies. The company's market share declined substantially over the past five years. As a result of YRCW's well-publicized financial distress, its competitors sought to gain market share by pricing aggressively. Over the past several quarters, these competitive pressures have abated, and pricing has begun to improve. We expect little tonnage growth for LTL carriers and stable pricing trends over the next few quarters. As a result, we expect YRCW's operating performance and profitability to stabilize over the next several quarters. Currently, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is 2%, and Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA interest coverage is 0.8x. As a result of YRCW's labor cost savings and other cost reduction plans, we expect its ratio of FFO to total debt to improve gradually into the low-single-digit percent area by 2013. YRCW continues to streamline operations, reduce overhead, and manage costs more aggressively. Specifically, YRCW rationalized its terminal network and integrated its long-haul LTL Yellow and Roadway operations. In conjunction with its financial restructuring in 2011, YRCW received additional wage concessions (through March 31, 2015) from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which should result in further cost savings over the next few years. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, YRCW generated revenues of $4.9 billion and net losses of $315 million, but its losses are narrowing gradually. Liquidity We characterize YRCW's liquidity as less than adequate because of its net losses and limited cushion under its restrictive covenants. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the following expectations and assumptions support our liquidity assessment: -- We expect that the company's liquidity sources will about equal uses over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We assume that the company's liquidity sources will total $200 million to $250 million over the next 12 months. These sources include both cash and credit line availability. -- We estimate uses totaling approximately $200 million. This includes capital spending and working capital needs. -- Net liquidity sources likely would be negative and we believe that the company may not be in compliance with key bank covenants if its EBITDA declines 15% or more. As of June 30, 2012 (latest available), YRCW had cash and availability under the asset-backed loan (ABL) facility of $249 million; the borrowing base under its ABL facility was $360 million. Availability under the ABL facility is subject to a borrowing base calculation. YRCW currently has two primary credit facilities, including the ABL. The company amended and restated the credit agreement in April 2012. We expect YRCW to be in compliance with its amended covenants with limited cushion. YRCW's credit facility includes several covenants including, but not limited to, maximum capital expenditures, minimum rolling EBITDA, maximum total leverage ratio, and minimum interest coverage ratio covenants. The April 2012 amendment to the credit facilities granted the company additional covenant headroom. As defined by YRCW's credit agreement, the minimum EBITDA covenant (set at $145 million as of June 30, 2012) will continue to step up over the next several quarters. As of June 30, 2012, the maximum total leverage ratio is set at 10x and minimum interest coverage is set at 1x. Both covenants will step up over the duration of the credit agreement. In 2014, YRCW has $397 million of debt due, which includes $328 million of its ABL facility and $69 million of 6% convertible senior notes. Given the magnitude of YRCW's current losses, we do not expect the company to fund this debt repayment out of cash flow. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, YRCW's free operating cash flow was negative, at approximately $243 million. Recovery analysis For our complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on YRC Worldwide Inc. published July 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is developing. YRCW's liquidity remains constrained, given its sizable operating losses and covenant restrictions. Still, we expect the company to reduce losses as a result of prior wage concessions and rationalization of its LTL network. We could lower the ratings if earnings and cash flow worsens such that we believe a default is very likely to occur within six months, absent unexpected favorable events. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the company addresses its significant debt maturities in 2014, maintains adequate covenant cushion, and operating performance continues to improve despite a sluggish economy. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook To Developing To From YRC Worldwide Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Developing/-- CCC/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed YRC Worldwide Inc. Senior Secured CC Recovery Rating 6 YRCW Receivables LLC Senior Secured B- Recovery Rating 1