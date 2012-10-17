Overview -- U.S.-based bagel bakery restaurant chain Einstein Noah Restaurant Inc. is raising a $265 million senior secured credit facility to fund a dividend to its shareholders and refinance existing debt. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Einstein Noah and a 'B' issue-level rating with a '3' recovery rating to the proposed credit facility. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Einstein's performance will benefit from favorable trends in the bakery-cafe segment of the restaurant industry, despite an increasingly competitive environment. Rating Action On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Lakewood, Colo.-based Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc.. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating with a '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $265 million credit facility, consisting of a $25 million revolving credit facility and a $240 million term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan to pay a dividend to its shareholders and to refinance about $69 million of existing debt. The $25 million revolver will remain undrawn at closing of the transaction. Rationale The ratings on Einstein Noah reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assessment of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile, which we do not expect to change over the next year. The "vulnerable" business risk profile reflects Einstein's small position in the increasingly competitive and fragmented bakery-cafe segment of the restaurant industry, its strong dependence on breakfast daypart and limited product diversity. We believe that the large concentration of sales during breakfast hours exposes the company to significant competition as more and more restaurant chains add to or expand their breakfast offerings. In addition, insignificant start-up costs associated with similar food service establishments allow for new competitors to easily enter the market. Recent operating trends have been positive, aided by introduction of healthy menu options, specialty coffees and other beverages, and a reinvigorated catering business. The company's efforts to expand its lunch daypart business have yet to gain traction. Given the company's limited success so far in this endeavor, and growing competition from much larger Panera Bread Co., we don't expect the company to significantly change its sales mix in the next one to two years. Same-store sales increased modestly for the past five quarters and EBITDA margins widened to about 14.5% at July 3, 2012, from about 13.2% one year ago. The company continues to benefit from supply chain-related cost initiatives, closed commissaries, and positive sales leverage. We believe that EBITDA margins will remain relatively stable during 2013, despite our expectation for commodity inflation, as the company will benefit from its operating initiatives and growth of franchised units and license agreements. Despite our expectations for persistently high unemployment and only modest economic recovery during the remainder of 2012 and into 2013, we believe Einstein will experience modest profitability growth as it benefits from its position in the fastest growing bakery-cafe segment of the restaurant industry. Our projected performance for Einstein during next 12 months includes the following assumptions: -- Revenue growth in the low-single-digit percentages influenced by modestly positive same-store-sales coupled with growth of franchised and licensed units; -- Relatively stable EBITDA margins around the current level of 14.5% as benefits of sales leverage and cost initiatives offset commodity inflation; -- Capital spending of slightly more than $20 million to support expansion and store remodels; -- Positive free operating cash flows of about $12 million in 2013 despite higher interest payment; and -- Dividend payment of about $9 million per year. We assess Einstein's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. The proposed debt-financed dividend results in pro forma total debt to EBITDA increasing to about 5.6x at July 3, 2012. Pro forma for the transaction we estimate EBITDA coverage of interest is about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is about 14% as of July 3, 2012. We anticipate only modest improvements of these measures with total debt to EBITDA improving toward the low-5x area, EBITDA coverage of interest strengthening to 2.6x, and FFO to total debt increasing to 16.6% during 2013. We think the improvement will come about mainly as a result of modest profitability gains and EBITDA growth, rather than significant debt repayment. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We also expect net liquidity sources to be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA. -- There is a light maturity schedule with only 1% amortization for the term loan. -- We anticipate the company to have at least 20% cushion to the proposed financial covenants. -- The company appears to have sound relationship with its banks. Following the proposed dividend payment, Einstein's sources of liquidity consist of $15 million of cash, full availability under the proposed $25 million revolver, and FFO of slightly more than $30 million. We anticipate that the company will continue to generate modest free operating cash flow. Recovery analysis The recovery report will be published separately following the release of this report. Outlook Our ratings outlook is stable and reflects our view that Einstein's performance will benefit from favorable trends in the bakery-cafe segment of the restaurant industry, despite an increasingly competitive environment. The company's menu innovations coupled with cost-savings initiatives will likely lead to modest profitability gains over the next year. We could consider a higher rating if Einstein successfully defends its position in the segment it operates. Profit growth coupled with modest debt reduction would lead to total debt to EBITDA declining toward 4.5x. Although we do not believe this scenario is likely in the next 12 months, a combination of about $10 million debt reduction from the pro forma level and about a 20% EBITDA increase from June 30, 2012, levels would result in leverage declining to this threshold. Alternatively, we could consider a downgrade if increasing competition in the breakfast daypart hurts Einstein's sales growth and margins, leading to an increase in leverage to more than 6x. This could happen if revenues decline by 1.5% and gross margin deteriorates by 50 basis points from our anticipated year-end 2012 level. Given our view of the company's business risk profile as vulnerable, another debt-financed dividend that results in leverage increasing over 6x could also trigger a downgrade. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Criteria Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Action Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc. Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Action Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$25 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3 US$240 mil term bank ln due 2018 B Recovery Rating 3