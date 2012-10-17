Oct 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'B' senior
unsecured rating on W&T Offshore Inc.'s (W&T's) 8.5% senior notes due
2019 is unchanged after the company announced it will seek to add $250 million
to the existing $600 million notes outstanding, bringing the total issue amount
to $850 million. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on this debt
to '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the
event of a payment default, from '4' (see list). The 'B' corporate credit rating
and stable outlook on W&T are unaffected.
The oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company intends to use
proceeds from the note add-on to repay outstanding indebtedness that the
company recently incurred on its revolving credit facility to purchase the
Gulf of Mexico assets from Newfield Exploration Co. (BBB-/Stable/--) for $208
million.
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
W&T to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this
report.
The ratings on Houston-based W&T reflect our assessment of the company's
"vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings on W&T
incorporate the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical
oil and gas industry, geographic concentration in the high-risk offshore Gulf
of Mexico, weak internal reserve replacement measures, and current softness in
natural gas prices. Our ratings also reflect W&T's "adequate" liquidity,
management's long operating history in the Gulf of Mexico, current healthy oil
prices, and a well-balanced production mix between crude oil and natural gas.
RATING LIST
W&T Offshore Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Recovery Rating Revised
W&T Offshore Inc.
$850 million senior notes B B
Recovery rating 3 4
