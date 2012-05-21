Overview
-- U.S.-based diversified industrial company Eaton Corp. announced that
it will acquire electrical products manufacturer Cooper Industries PLC.
-- We are placing our 'A' ratings on Cooper Industries on CreditWatch
with negative implications. We are also placing our 'A-1' short-term and
commercial paper ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We would likely lower our corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings
on Cooper by one notch at the deal's close. We will likely withdraw our
corporate credit rating on Cooper Industries once the transaction closes.
Rating Action
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Houston-based electrical products manufacturer Cooper Industries PLC on
CreditWatch with negative implications. Both the 'A' corporate credit rating
and the 'A' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes are on
CreditWatch.
We also placed our 'A-1' short-term and commercial paper (CP) ratings on
Cooper on CreditWatch with negative implications. We expect that no CP issued
by Cooper will be outstanding at the close of the deal.
Rationale
The rating action follows the announcement by 'A-' rated Eaton Corp. that it
will acquire Cooper Industries for $11.8 billion using cash and equity in the
newly combined company. The negative implications of the CreditWatch listings
reflect our lower rating on Eaton Corp. and likely rating on the combined
entity after the transaction.
We expect that Cooper will complement Eaton's operations. However, the
additional debt the combined entity will take on with the transaction will
result in credit ratios more aligned with an 'A-' rating, one notch lower. The
transaction is subject to approval by Cooper Industries shareholders and
regulators. The companies expect the transaction to close by the fall of 2012.
CreditWatch
After the transaction, we will likely lower our ratings on Cooper's debt,
which we expect Eaton to assume, by one notch to match our unsecured debt
rating on Eaton Corp. We will likely withdraw our corporate credit rating and
short-term debt ratings on Cooper when the transaction closes.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
CreditWatch Actions
To From
Cooper Industries PLC
Cooper Industries Ltd.
Cooper U.S. Inc.
Corporate credit rating A/Watch Neg/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
Cooper U.S. Inc.
Senior unsecured A/Watch Neg A
Commercial paper A-1/Watch Neg A-1