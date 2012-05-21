Overview
-- U.S. restaurant operator Mastro's is refinancing its senior secured
notes.
-- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating with a '4' recovery rating
to the company's proposed $102 million senior secured notes.
-- We are also affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and
our expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On May 21, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B-'
issue-level-rating with a '4' recovery rating to the proposed $102 million
senior secured notes co-issued by Mastro's Restaurants LLC and RRG Finance
Corp. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for an average
(30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of a default.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Our ratings on Mastro's reflect our view of the company's financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "vulnerable."
The ratings also reflect our recent re-assessment of the liquidity profile for
the company to "adequate" from "less than adequate." This improved liquidity
resulted partially from better profitability, but also from about an $8
million equity contribution from the company's sponsor. The equity infusion
allowed Mastro's to repay outstanding balances under the revolver and provides
greater flexibility for future expansion plans.
The proposed refinancing is essentially leverage neutral and we anticipate
that credit measures will remain characteristic of the highly leveraged
financial risk profile in the near term. Despite recent profitability gains,
pro forma total debt to EBITDA remains elevated, at slightly over 10x at March
28, 2012, and pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest is only about 0.9x. We
anticipate only modest improvement of these measures during 2012, mainly from
EBITDA growth, because debt levels will continue to increase as a result of
accruing interest on the company's seller notes, accruing dividends on the
preferred equity, and higher lease commitments related to new restaurant
openings.
We view Mastro's business risk profile as vulnerable, reflecting risks we
associate with its participation in the highly competitive upscale steak
sector of the industry, small revenue and EBITDA base, and lack of geographic
diversity. Strong sales performance during 2011 and year-to-date March 2012
bolstered EBITDA growth; still, given Mastro's small EBITDA base, its
profitability is generally susceptible to commodity inflation and declining
guest traffic. We anticipate a rebound in business travel and corporate
spending will continue to propel operational gains in 2012.
Our specific assumptions for the company include:
-- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent area during 2012 on
strong same-stores sales gains in California, Chicago, and Las Vegas, offset
to some extent by weaker performance in Arizona;
-- Modest EBITDA margin expansion due to sales leverage, offset by
commodity inflation; and
-- Slightly negative free operating cash flows (FOCF) resulting from
higher interest payments as well as higher capital spending to fund the
opening of the Palm Desert location and the expansion of the Beverly Hills
restaurant.
Liquidity
Liquidity is adequate. We anticipate the company will be able to withstand
adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months while maintaining
sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more over
the next 12 months;
-- We also expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA;
-- We believe covenant compliance would also survive an unanticipated 15%
drop in EBITDA; and
-- No near-term debt maturities.
Following the equity infusion, the company repaid its outstanding borrowings
under the revolver during the first quarter of 2012. Pro forma for the
transaction, liquidity consists of about $11 million available under the $12
million revolver.
We expect the company to be slightly FOCF negative during 2012. The proposed
refinancing transaction extends maturity of the senior notes until 2017. The
company is also in the process of extending its revolving credit facility
until the end of 2016. Mastro's approximately $32 million seller note is not
extended and is due in May 2014.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Mastro's, to be
published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and our
expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months. It
also reflects our expectations that Mastro's will maintain adequate liquidity
and modestly improve its credit measures.
We could lower our ratings if increasing competition, a weak economic
recovery, and decreasing customer spending lead to restrained profitability,
resulting in deterioration of liquidity such that its sources would not be
sufficient to cover its uses for the next 12 months.
Although unlikely in the next 12 months, we could upgrade Mastro's if leverage
declines to less than 6x, which would result from significant EBITDA growth,
as we do not expect any debt reduction in the near future.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Mastro's Restaurants LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
New Ratings
Mastro's Restaurants LLC
RRG Finance Corp.
Senior Secured
US$102 mil nts due 2017 B-
Recovery Rating 4
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
Mastro's Restaurants LLC
Senior Secured B-
Recovery Rating 4