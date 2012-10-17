Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' to the following Cypress-Fairbanks
Independent School District, TX unlimited tax (ULT) bonds:
--$76.6 million ULT school building and refunding bonds, series 2012A.
Fitch also affirms its 'AA' rating on the district's $1.74 billion outstanding
ULT bonds.
The bonds are scheduled to price during the week of Oct. 22. The proceeds will
be used to finance school renovations, school site acquisitions, new school
design fees, and to refund outstanding debt for interest cost savings.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The district has applied for a guaranty from the Texas Permanent School Fund for
the 2012A bonds and expects to receive approval imminently upon which Fitch will
issue a separate press release.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an annual unlimited property tax levy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Management's attention to efficiencies in staffing
and operating costs has enabled it to amass a strong fund balance and ample
liquidity. Fitch notes that projected fiscal 2012 results and a balanced fiscal
2013 budget both provide evidence of continued prudent financial management
practices by the district.
LARGE TAX BASE EXPECTED TO RESUME GROWTH: The district's expansive tax base
posted only modest declines during the most recent recession. Taxable values
rebounded modestly in the current year, and Fitch believes the tax base's
prospects for continued growth are promising given its location within the broad
and diverse Houston MSA. The district prudently projects future AV growth trends
to be modest which Fitch views positively.
MODERATED ENROLLMENT GROWTH: Moderated enrollment growth trends paralleled the
recessionary pressures on home building activity. Renewed building activity
within the district is expected to sustain enrollment gains. However, the
district's enrollment projections are conservative, which Fitch views as prudent
and likely to benefit the district's financial operations.
WEAK DEBT PROFILE: The overall debt burden is expected to remain elevated given
the district's plan to exhaust its large bond authorization by spring 2015.
Management's goal is to maintain ample taxing margin below the rate required by
the state Attorney General for new authorization, which Fitch considers to be
important.
CREDIT PROFILE
Enrollment Growth Continues at Moderate Pace
Located in the northwestern portion of Harris County, the district is one of the
largest in the state in terms of student population. With a current enrollment
of about 110,000, the district's previously rapid enrollment trends moderated
along with new home construction during the recession. Such growth slowed to
less than 2% in fiscal years 2011 and 2012. Fitch believes the district's medium
term projection of 2% annual growth is realistic, based on the return of
building activity within the district, led by two master-planned communities
with a combined projected build-out of 20,000 homes over a 10-year period.
Modest Recessionary Pressures on Tax Base
Due to recessionary pressures, taxable assessed valuation (TAV) growth slowed
sharply starting in fiscal 2010 to nearly 3% from previously strong levels that
have generally exceeded 10% per year. Valuations actually declined modestly by
3.6% and 1% in fiscal years 2011 and 2012, due in large part to the housing
market downturn. TAV rebounded modestly in fiscal 2013 and Fitch believes
long-term prospects for additional development in the district remain promising,
given the district's location in the broad, diverse Houston MSA.
Strong Financial Management Enables Structural BalanceWhile operations have
experienced some financial pressure, management has made necessary budget cuts
(about $120 million during fiscal years 2007-2011) in order to sustain fiscal
balance. The district maintains one of the lowest costs per pupil among its peer
districts, reflective of management's prudent fiscal stewardship and tight
budgetary measures.
Since posting a large $24 million deficit in fiscal 2008, which dropped the
unreserved general fund balance to $50 million or 8% of spending, the district
has posted consistently positive results. For fiscal 2011, the general fund's
unrestricted fund balance (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned according
to GASB 54) totaled a strong 20.6% of spending. Along with lean staffing,
despite continued enrollment gains, these results were assisted with the
district's annual receipt of additional one-time state revenues, generated
primarily from successful property tax appeals by the district.
Notably, unaudited 2012 results point to a large $27.4 million general fund net
operating surplus, far exceeding the balanced budget projections adopted by the
district, aided by continued cost controls and greater than budgeted property
tax revenues. The budget was balanced with the aid of $47 million in budget
cuts, equal to almost 7% of its base budget, intended to offset a projected $40
million cut in state aid. The district's cuts included a $20 million reduction
in health plan contributions, enabled by the switch to a state teacher health
plan and restructured premiums. Concurrently, the budget also appropriated $12
million for the elimination of the deficit fund balance in the district's health
insurance fund, which Fitch views positively.
The fiscal 2013 budget is balanced and based on level tax rates and a 2%
increase in average daily population which Fitch considers reasonable given
recent enrollment trends. The budget also includes a 3% cost of living
adjustment which had not been awarded in recent years.
Large Growth-Related Capital Needs
In November 2007, voters approved a large $807 million bond authorization for
the district's significant growth-related capital needs. However, reflective of
more moderate annual enrollment growth since fiscal 2008, the district delayed
the construction of some its new schools and focused on the renovation of its
existing schools. Along with a $24.9 million refunding for interest cost
savings, the current offering includes $60 million of new money, about half of
which will continue the district's renovation efforts.
Starting in spring 2013, the district plans to resume the issuance of bonds for
new school construction and expects to exhaust its authorization by spring 2015.
As a result, Fitch expects the overall debt burden to remain elevated, currently
at $7,057 per capita and 9.3% of market value, due in part to a large number of
municipal utility districts within the district. Debt service carrying costs,
which totaled 18% of general and debt service fund spending in fiscal 2011, are
also expected to remain elevated. Principal amortization remains slow with only
32% of principal retired within 10 years.
Manageable Tax Rate Amidst Large Bond Program
At $0.41 per $100 TAV, the district's debt service tax rate is above average but
typical for large growing urban school districts. Based on annual AV growth
assumptions of 2%-3%, which Fitch considers reasonable, the district's goal is
to maintain a level debt service tax rate which will be aided by management's
plan to use part of its debt service fund balance. The debt service fund balance
totaled a large $67.8 million or 50% of spending in fiscal 2011.
District employees participate in the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS),
a cost-sharing, multiple-employer pension system. Contributions are made by plan
members and the State of Texas on behalf of the district, eliminating any
liability for the district. The system also offers post-employment health
benefits to retirees.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope,
University Financial Associates, S&P/Case Shiller Home Price Index, HIS Global
Insight, Zillow.com, and National Association of Realtors.
