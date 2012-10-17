Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' to the following Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, TX unlimited tax (ULT) bonds: --$76.6 million ULT school building and refunding bonds, series 2012A. Fitch also affirms its 'AA' rating on the district's $1.74 billion outstanding ULT bonds. The bonds are scheduled to price during the week of Oct. 22. The proceeds will be used to finance school renovations, school site acquisitions, new school design fees, and to refund outstanding debt for interest cost savings. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The district has applied for a guaranty from the Texas Permanent School Fund for the 2012A bonds and expects to receive approval imminently upon which Fitch will issue a separate press release. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an annual unlimited property tax levy. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Management's attention to efficiencies in staffing and operating costs has enabled it to amass a strong fund balance and ample liquidity. Fitch notes that projected fiscal 2012 results and a balanced fiscal 2013 budget both provide evidence of continued prudent financial management practices by the district. LARGE TAX BASE EXPECTED TO RESUME GROWTH: The district's expansive tax base posted only modest declines during the most recent recession. Taxable values rebounded modestly in the current year, and Fitch believes the tax base's prospects for continued growth are promising given its location within the broad and diverse Houston MSA. The district prudently projects future AV growth trends to be modest which Fitch views positively. MODERATED ENROLLMENT GROWTH: Moderated enrollment growth trends paralleled the recessionary pressures on home building activity. Renewed building activity within the district is expected to sustain enrollment gains. However, the district's enrollment projections are conservative, which Fitch views as prudent and likely to benefit the district's financial operations. WEAK DEBT PROFILE: The overall debt burden is expected to remain elevated given the district's plan to exhaust its large bond authorization by spring 2015. Management's goal is to maintain ample taxing margin below the rate required by the state Attorney General for new authorization, which Fitch considers to be important. CREDIT PROFILE Enrollment Growth Continues at Moderate Pace Located in the northwestern portion of Harris County, the district is one of the largest in the state in terms of student population. With a current enrollment of about 110,000, the district's previously rapid enrollment trends moderated along with new home construction during the recession. Such growth slowed to less than 2% in fiscal years 2011 and 2012. Fitch believes the district's medium term projection of 2% annual growth is realistic, based on the return of building activity within the district, led by two master-planned communities with a combined projected build-out of 20,000 homes over a 10-year period. Modest Recessionary Pressures on Tax Base Due to recessionary pressures, taxable assessed valuation (TAV) growth slowed sharply starting in fiscal 2010 to nearly 3% from previously strong levels that have generally exceeded 10% per year. Valuations actually declined modestly by 3.6% and 1% in fiscal years 2011 and 2012, due in large part to the housing market downturn. TAV rebounded modestly in fiscal 2013 and Fitch believes long-term prospects for additional development in the district remain promising, given the district's location in the broad, diverse Houston MSA. Strong Financial Management Enables Structural BalanceWhile operations have experienced some financial pressure, management has made necessary budget cuts (about $120 million during fiscal years 2007-2011) in order to sustain fiscal balance. The district maintains one of the lowest costs per pupil among its peer districts, reflective of management's prudent fiscal stewardship and tight budgetary measures. Since posting a large $24 million deficit in fiscal 2008, which dropped the unreserved general fund balance to $50 million or 8% of spending, the district has posted consistently positive results. For fiscal 2011, the general fund's unrestricted fund balance (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned according to GASB 54) totaled a strong 20.6% of spending. Along with lean staffing, despite continued enrollment gains, these results were assisted with the district's annual receipt of additional one-time state revenues, generated primarily from successful property tax appeals by the district. Notably, unaudited 2012 results point to a large $27.4 million general fund net operating surplus, far exceeding the balanced budget projections adopted by the district, aided by continued cost controls and greater than budgeted property tax revenues. The budget was balanced with the aid of $47 million in budget cuts, equal to almost 7% of its base budget, intended to offset a projected $40 million cut in state aid. The district's cuts included a $20 million reduction in health plan contributions, enabled by the switch to a state teacher health plan and restructured premiums. Concurrently, the budget also appropriated $12 million for the elimination of the deficit fund balance in the district's health insurance fund, which Fitch views positively. The fiscal 2013 budget is balanced and based on level tax rates and a 2% increase in average daily population which Fitch considers reasonable given recent enrollment trends. The budget also includes a 3% cost of living adjustment which had not been awarded in recent years. Large Growth-Related Capital Needs In November 2007, voters approved a large $807 million bond authorization for the district's significant growth-related capital needs. However, reflective of more moderate annual enrollment growth since fiscal 2008, the district delayed the construction of some its new schools and focused on the renovation of its existing schools. Along with a $24.9 million refunding for interest cost savings, the current offering includes $60 million of new money, about half of which will continue the district's renovation efforts. Starting in spring 2013, the district plans to resume the issuance of bonds for new school construction and expects to exhaust its authorization by spring 2015. As a result, Fitch expects the overall debt burden to remain elevated, currently at $7,057 per capita and 9.3% of market value, due in part to a large number of municipal utility districts within the district. Debt service carrying costs, which totaled 18% of general and debt service fund spending in fiscal 2011, are also expected to remain elevated. Principal amortization remains slow with only 32% of principal retired within 10 years. Manageable Tax Rate Amidst Large Bond Program At $0.41 per $100 TAV, the district's debt service tax rate is above average but typical for large growing urban school districts. Based on annual AV growth assumptions of 2%-3%, which Fitch considers reasonable, the district's goal is to maintain a level debt service tax rate which will be aided by management's plan to use part of its debt service fund balance. The debt service fund balance totaled a large $67.8 million or 50% of spending in fiscal 2011. District employees participate in the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS), a cost-sharing, multiple-employer pension system. Contributions are made by plan members and the State of Texas on behalf of the district, eliminating any liability for the district. The system also offers post-employment health benefits to retirees. 