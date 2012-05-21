May 21 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on three classes from Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 1998-C1 and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on two other classes from the same transaction and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The lowered and affirmed ratings reflect our analysis of the transaction's liability structure and the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral using our criteria for rating global CDO backed by pooled structured finance assets. May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on three classes from Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 1998-C1 (Criimi Mae 1998-C1) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on two classes, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). The downgrades and rating affirmations reflect our analysis of the transaction's liability structure and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral using our "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions" criteria, published Feb. 21, 2012. These criteria include revisions to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and default patterns and timings of the collateral. The criteria also includes supplemental stress tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test), which we considered in our analysis. According to the May 2, 2012, trustee report, Criimi Mae 1998-C1 was collateralized by 31 CMBS classes ($508.7 million, 95%) from 15 distinct transactions issued from 1995 through 1998 and one class ($28.3 million, 5%) from Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 1996-C1, a resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction. Criimi Mae 1998-C1 has assets and liabilities totaling $536.9 million, and has exposure to one CMBS transaction that Standard & Poor's has downgraded: -- First Union-Lehman Brothers Commercial Mortgage Trust (class D; $13.1 million, 2.4%). Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage bonds series 1998-C1 Rating Class To From D-1 BB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg D-2 BB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg E CCC- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage bonds series 1998-C1 Rating Class To From F CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg G CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg