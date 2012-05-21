BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment reports public offering of convertible notes due 2022
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022
May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the student loan notes issued by Arkansas Student Loan Authority (ASLA) series 2010-1 at 'AAAsf.' The Rating Outlook remains Negative. The collateral supporting the notes is comprised of student loans originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). A full rating list is shown below. Fitch utilized its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria,' and 'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings. The rating affirmation is based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the note consists of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread. The Negative Outlook on the note is tied to the outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating. Fitch has affirmed the following rating and Outlook: Arkansas Student Loan Authority, Series 2010-1: --Class A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Labor Department this week took preliminary steps toward potentially recrafting the fiduciary rule, which requires brokers who offer retirement advice to act in their customers' best interest.