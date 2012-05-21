May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the student loan notes issued by Arkansas Student Loan Authority (ASLA) series 2010-1 at 'AAAsf.' The Rating Outlook remains Negative. The collateral supporting the notes is comprised of student loans originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). A full rating list is shown below. Fitch utilized its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria,' and 'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings. The rating affirmation is based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the note consists of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread. The Negative Outlook on the note is tied to the outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating. Fitch has affirmed the following rating and Outlook: Arkansas Student Loan Authority, Series 2010-1: --Class A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and