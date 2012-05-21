Overview
-- U.S. casino operator Holdings Gaming Borrower (a/k/a Rivers Pittsburgh
Borrower) has proposed a refinancing which would reduce its interest burden
and, in our view, create a more sustainable capital structure.
-- We are placing our 'CCC+' rating for Holdings Gaming on CreditWatch
with positive implications, and it is our preliminary expectation that we
would raise the rating to 'B' if the proposed transaction is executed, pending
our review of final documentation.
-- In addition, we are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level and
'1' recovery ratings to the company's proposed new first-lien senior secured
credit facilities.
-- We are also assigning our preliminary 'B' issue-level and '4' recovery
ratings to the company's proposed second-lien senior secured notes.
Rating Action
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+'
corporate credit rating on Pittsburgh-based Holdings Gaming Borrower L.P.
(a/k/a Rivers Pittsburgh Borrower L.P.), the operator of the Rivers Casino in
Pittsburgh, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
In addition, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level and preliminary '1'
recovery ratings to the company's proposed new first-lien senior secured
credit facilities, which will consist of a $15 million revolving credit
facility due 2017 and a $160 million term loan A due 2017. We also assigned
our preliminary 'B' issue-level and preliminary '4' recovery ratings to the
company's proposed $300 million second-lien senior secured notes due 2019.
The company intends to use the proceeds, along with about $65 million of cash
on hand, to repay its existing $302 million of first-lien debt and
approximately $184 million of senior preferred paid-in-kind (PIK) interests.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the proposed refinancing would
create a more sustainable capital structure and significantly reduce the
company's total interest burden. We expect that pricing will be more favorable
on the new term loan than the current 12% interest rate on the company's
existing term loan. Additionally, the repayment of the senior preferred
capital, which accrues interest PIK at 27.5%, substantially reduces future
claims on cash.
Gaming revenue at Rivers Casino was up about 28% in 2011 compared with 2010,
primarily because of the benefits of a full year of table games, added in July
2010. EBITDA also increased substantially in 2011 over a modest base in the
prior-year period, as the property continued to ramp up. Performance in the
first quarter of 2012 was also strong, with gaming revenue and EBITDA up 11%
and 24%, respectively.
Given solid operating performance and the high quality of the asset, we
believe the Rivers casino has a defensible competitive position in the
Pittsburgh market. Still, our 2012 forecast for roughly flat gaming revenues
and $75 million to $80 million of EBITDA takes into consideration new
competition entering the region. Specifically, we believe the Horseshoe
Cleveland, which recently opened and is only about 115 miles from Pittsburgh,
will have an impact on the second half of 2012. Based on our performance
expectations for 2012 and pro forma for the proposed refinancing, we expect
adjusted leverage (including approximately $150 million of 5% PIK unsecured
notes due 2030 held by third parties) to be in the low-8x area. Excluding the
unsecured debt, we expect leverage in the low-6x area. We expect EBITDA
coverage of cash interest to remain above 2x in the intermediate term, and
EBITDA coverage of total interest to remain above 1.5x, pro forma for the
proposed refinancing.
For 2013, we expect relatively flat revenue and EBITDA compared with 2012, as
competitive pressures should normalize by the middle of the year, and we
believe performance thereafter will be more aligned with our economists'
current expectations for modest growth in key measures like real GDP and
consumer spending. We also expect the company will take advantage of a 10%
annual prepayment provision in the new notes beginning in 2013, which would
more than offset the accretion on the unsecured notes, resulting in leverage
improving to below 8x in 2013 (below 6x excluding the unsecured notes).
CreditWatch
It is our preliminary expectation that we would raise our corporate credit
rating to 'B' if the proposed transaction is executed, pending our review of
final documentation. At that time, we would also finalize our preliminary
ratings on the new credit facility and new notes.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Holdings Gaming Borrower L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Pos/-- CCC+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Holdings Gaming Borrower L.P.
Senior Secured
First-lien $15 mil revolving credit
facility due 2017 BB-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 1(prelim)
First-lien $160 mil term loan A
due 2017 BB-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 1(prelim)
Holdings Gaming Borrower L.P.
Rivers Pittsburgh Finance Corp.
Senior Secured
$305 mil second-lien notes due 2019 B(prelim)
Recovery Rating 4(prelim)
