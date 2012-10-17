Oct 17 - U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported third quarter 2012 (3Q'12) net income of $1.47 billion, up 4.2% from the sequential quarter, and which equated to a very strong 1.70% return on assets (ROA) during the quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch notes that USB's operating performance continues to exceed that of peers, and is reflective of USB's strong ratings (long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'AA-'), which puts USB in a category of some of Fitch's highest rated banks, globally. USB's earnings were driven by a strong net interest margin (NIM) of 3.59%, which was essentially unchanged from the sequential quarter. Fitch notes that this is impressive given the currently low interest rate environment that is pressuring NIM for most other banks. USB was able to keep its NIM strong as it lowered funding costs, particularly on its long-term debt, as well as generating some additional earning asset yields from its loan growth, primarily in the residential mortgage and commercial loan space. Non-interest income also modestly increased primarily due to strong mortgage banking originations and income amid the rally in mortgage rates during the quarter. While wealth management is still a relatively smaller part of USB's non-interest income, Fitch would expect this to grow over time, which Fitch believes will help stem the volatility that mortgage banking income can have on earnings. Additionally, USB's non-interest expenses were essentially flat, and the company's efficiency ratio remained very strong at 50.4%. As previously alluded to, USB continues to generate loan growth better than many peers, which was evident this quarter as commercial loans grew 2.24% from the sequential quarter, and mortgage loans grew 4.96% from the sequential quarter, both partially offset by a decline in covered loans of 7.45% from the sequential quarter. Given USB's strong competitive positioning, Fitch would expect some additional loan growth over the balance of the year. On balance, USB's credit quality continues to improve across most loan categories. However, given regulatory guidance regarding Chapter 7 bankruptcies that has impacted the entire industry in 3Q'12, USB did see a moderate increase in net-charge offs (NCOs) in both its residential mortgage and home equity portfolios. Fitch would note that this increase in NCOs is very manageable, particularly in context of the company's strong earnings profile. Fitch notes that USB's capital position remains strong. The company's Tier 1 common ratio under Basel 1 increased to 9.0% in 3Q'12, up from 8.8% at 2Q'12. Fitch would note that this increase in capital ratio also includes dividends of $367 million and buybacks of $581 million, which equated to a 64% total payout on the quarter. While Fitch would typically view this as on the higher side, given USB's very strong earnings profile and good credit quality metrics, the higher payout ratio is reasonable. Fitch would also note that USB's Tier 1 common ratio under Basel 3 proposals was 8.2% at 3Q'12, up from 7.9% at 2Q'12. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training