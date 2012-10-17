(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our opinion, Cyprus' creditworthiness has deteriorated
significantly since our last downgrade on Aug. 2, 2012, as domestic political
constraints have prevented a timely agreement with the EU, IMF, and ECB (the
"Troika") on a financial support package.
-- Additionally, in our opinion, the government's increased dependency on
treasury bill issuance is increasing its refinancing risk.
-- We consider that deterioration in the banking sector's domestic loan
book has increased uncertainties about the final cost of Cyprus' banking
crisis, and the implications of this for the government debt burden.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term sovereign credit rating on the
Republic of Cyprus to 'B' from 'BB'.
-- The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications based on
our view of the likelihood of a further downgrade if Cyprus' external and
fiscal financing pressures escalate.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Cyprus to 'B' from 'BB'. At the
same time, we affirmed our short-term sovereign credit rating on Cyprus at 'B'.
The long-term rating remains on CreditWatch with negative implications, where
it was initially placed on Aug. 1, 2012.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that Cyprus' creditworthiness has deteriorated
since the last downgrade on Aug. 2, 2012, as the government has not yet
negotiated a support package, while external and fiscal risks have risen. We
believe that electoral considerations ahead of the presidential poll,
scheduled for February of 2013, have contributed to policy inertia. This is in
the face of a severe banking crisis, partly triggered by Cypriot banks'
involvement in Greek debt restructuring in early 2012 (private sector
involvement) but made worse by the deterioration in banks' domestic lending
books, and the government's fiscal inaction. We see only limited progress by
the government in agreeing to a critical loan program with the Troika.
Other risks reflected in our rating action include:
-- The average maturity of the government's commercial debt stock has
shortened, which in our opinion has weakened its liquidity position beyond
what is compatible with a 'BB' category rating. For financing, the government
relies heavily on the same distressed domestic banks it is obligated to
recapitalize, in the absence of direct European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
support for Cypriot banks.
-- The real economy is being increasingly strained by deteriorating
domestic credit conditions and eroding consumer and investor confidence. We
expect the second-round effects on fiscal performance of deleveraging and weak
growth will continue to be negative.
-- The banks' domestic loan books are deteriorating faster than we had
originally anticipated, including those of Cyprus' 90 co-operatives.
We still expect a support package to total amounts in line with our earlier
estimates over an extended period from 2012 to 2015 (see "Cyprus' Support
Package Could Total Upwards Of EUR15 Billion Through 2014," published July 17,
2012), but we note the considerable uncertainties surrounding the estimates of
the banking sector's potential capital needs. However, we believe that the
results of a deeper government diagnostics exercise will likely reveal further
capital needs in the Cypriot banking system, especially if the definition of
nonperforming loans for the cooperative banking sector is aligned with
European norms. Extra capital needs related to credit losses on the Greek loan
books of Cyprus Popular Bank and Bank of Cyprus are also likely to arise,
depending on economic developments in Greece.
In our view, it is highly likely that the burden of recapitalizing the banks
will fall on the government's balance sheet, increasing the risk of a
government debt rescheduling. Given the significant constraints on Cyprus'
fiscal flexibility, we view the government's potential debt burden as
difficult to service. It could reach 130% of GDP by the end of 2013, the upper
end of our July 2012 estimate.
In our opinion, Cyprus' commercial banks--or the government itself--could be
forced to reschedule their debt in order to meet the terms of an official
lending program. Potential loans from the ESM could be senior to holders of
Cypriot debt, and we understand it is somewhat uncertain whether this could
trigger the acceleration of debt repayment issued under the government's
medium term notes (EMTN) program according to the provisions of the EMTN
transaction documents.
This could significantly weaken confidence in Cyprus' financial system; the
banking system currently holds nonresident deposits valued at around 140% of
GDP.
It remains our base case that the government will reach agreement with the
Troika. This agreement could, in our view, possibly involve a bilateral
component from the Russian Federation. We also understand that funds coming
from the Troika should be sufficient to meet Cyprus' external and fiscal needs.
Given Cyprus' increasing debt overhang and weak first-half 2012 financial
indicators, we have lowered our annual GDP per capita growth expectations to
around minus 2% on average for 2012-2014. Included in these expectations is
our assumption of a consolidation, mainly on the expenditure side, of about 2%
of GDP per year over the next three years, further depressing public
consumption growth. Moreover, we project that very depressed credit growth
will weigh on weak private consumption and investment, which we expect will
contract significantly.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the potential for another
downgrade if Cyprus' external and fiscal financing pressures escalate. We see
at least a one-in-two chance that we could lower the rating again if official
assistance is not forthcoming. We could also lower the ratings if we believe
the government is not able to fulfill the conditions of a Troika program.
On the other hand, the ratings could stabilize at their current levels if we
see that a program is quickly concluded and if growth prospects, government
debt, and external funding needs begin to stabilize.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Sovereigns: Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007
Ratings List
Long-Term Ratings Lowered, Still On Watch; Short-Term Ratings Affirmed
To From
Cyprus (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/B BB/Watch Neg/B
Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg BB/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed
Cyprus (Republic of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency AAA
Short-Term Debt B
Commercial Paper B
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch
Cyprus (Republic of)
Senior Unsecured B /Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)