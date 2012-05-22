May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Costco Wholesale Corporation's (Costco) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. Fitch has also affirmed Costco's issue ratings, which are listed below, and has withdrawn the company's short-term IDR of 'F1+' as the company does not have an active commercial paper program. Costco had $2.4 billion of debt outstanding at Feb. 12, 2012. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The affirmations reflect Costco's strong competitive position, solid operating performance, low financial leverage, and ample free cash flow and liquidity. The ratings also reflect the competitive operating environment and the impact on consumers of the slow economic recovery. Costco's strong competitive position is supported by its focused merchandising strategy, with only 3,800 fast-turning products per warehouse and limited pricing mark-ups, resulting in a loyal customer base and highly productive warehouses that generate, on average, around $150 million in revenues annually. High frequency categories account for a significant percentage of sales with 55% of sales from food and sundries and 18% from ancillary businesses, which include traffic-drivers such as gas stations and pharmacies. These factors have enabled Costco to generate solid operating results, with comp sales (excluding fuel and forex) growing 6% in fiscal 2011 (ending Aug. 28, 2011) and 7% in the 35 weeks ending April 29, 2012. In addition, membership renewal rates in the U.S and Canada have remained high at around 89%. At the same time, Costco's margins have been steady, with a 2.9% EBIT margin for the 12 months ended Feb. 12, 2012, which is in line with the levels of fiscal 2010 and 2011. Membership fees are a steady source of earnings, accounting for 75% - 85% of operating income in 2009-2011. Free cash flow after dividends was $1.5 billion in fiscal 2011, and Fitch expects it will track around $800 million - $900 million over the next three years as capital expenditures gradually move higher along with the pace of new store growth. Looking ahead, Fitch expects comparable store sales (excluding fuel and foreign exchange) will continue to continue to grow in the low-to-mid-single-digit range, and that operating profitability will remain within its historical range. Costco announced in April 2011 a new $4 billion share repurchase authorization which replaced the existing authorization and expires in April 2015. The company repurchased $624 million of its shares in fiscal 2011, and $312 million of shares in the YTD ending Feb. 12, 2012). Fitch expects share repurchases under the new authorization will be financed with free cash flow and existing cash, and will not cause leverage to increase. Costco had cash and short-term investments of $5.8 billion as of Feb. 12, 2012. Costco used part of this cash to repay $900 million of senior unsecured notes that matured in March 2012. Including this repayment, financial leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDAR) will have improved to 0.8x from 1.1 times (x) at Feb. 12, 2012. Costco's credit metrics are expected to be steady over the medium term, with the next debt maturity in 2017. Fitch has taken the following actions: Costco Wholesale Corporation --IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; --Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'; --Convertible subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR of 'F1+' withdrawn. The Rating Outlook is Stable.