May 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Gulf Power Company's
(Gulf Power) issuance of $100 million series 2012A 3.10% senior notes due May
15, 2022. The notes are senior, unsecured obligations of Gulf Power. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
Gulf Power plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for the proposed
redemption of the $61 million series F 5.60% senior insured quarterly notes due
April 1, 2033 and a portion of the $60 million series H 5.25% senior notes due
July 15, 2033, to repay a portion of its outstanding short-term debt and for
general corporate purposes, including its continuous construction program. Gulf
Power had outstanding short-term debt of $94 million as of May 14, 2012.
The ratings and Stable Outlook for Gulf Power reflect predictable cash flows
from regulated electric operations, a slow but steady improvement in retail
sales after a deep economic downturn, return to a more orderly and constructive
regulatory environment and steadily improving credit metrics from 2009 cyclical
lows. Gulf Power's service territory continues to see slow but steady
improvement in the local economy with economic indicators such as housing
starts, unemployment and income growth, all showing positive trends.
Gulf Power achieved a constructive outcome in its recently concluded rate case.
The Florida Public Service Commission authorized a $64.1 million rate increase
for Gulf Power and an additional $4 million step up increase in 2013. The rate
increases are based on a midpoint Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.25% and an
authorized retail ROE range of 9.25 - 11.25%.
The utility enjoys several rate riders that provide timely recovery of all
prudent costs related to fuel, purchased costs and environmental expenditures.
While Gulf Power is heavily dependent on coal fired generation capacity that
must comply with stringent emissions standards, the fuel and environmental
recovery clauses promote timely recovery of associated costs.
Gulf Power benefits from ownership by the Southern Company, (IDR rated 'A';
Stable Outlook by Fitch), a multi-utility holding company in the Southeast.