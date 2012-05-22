(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - The pace of federal regulatory initiatives to control emissions
accelerated over the past year, making it a particularly challenging one for all
U.S. electric utilities, including cooperative utilities. The regulatory push
comes on top of budget constraints arising from the weak economy that could
limit these companies' financial flexibility.
Yet, except for its negative outlook for the merchant utilities sector,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report released today that it
forecasts stable ratings over the next two years for cooperatives, public power
utilities, and investor-owned utilities.
"We base this conclusion on our view that those who set rates for
load-serving electric utilities will use rate adjustments to provide cost
recovery and facilitate utilities' implementation of Environmental Protection
Agency and state initiatives to control power plant emissions," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst David Bodek in the report, entitled "Rate Adjustments
Compensate For U.S.
Cooperative Utilities' Regulatory And Economic Risks." Cooperative utilities
with rate-setting autonomy have shown they are willing to raise rates as needed
to maintain their financial metrics. They did so during the recession, and
credit quality stayed strong as a result. Similarly, rated generation and
transmission cooperatives whose rates are governed by the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission and state regulators have fared well. "Consequently,
Standard & Poor's doesn't expect ratings in the cooperative utilities sector to
move much during its two-year outlook horizon," Mr. Bodek added.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)