May 22 - Fitch Ratings has maintained AyT Colaterales Global Empresas (CGE)
Serie Banco Gallego I's class A, B and C on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and
affirmed the class D notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
The RWN on class A, B and C reflects the notes' material exposure to
Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), as
remedial actions have not been fully implemented following its downgrade. CECA
is the account bank in the transaction.
The notes have built up substantial levels of credit enhancement (CE) due to
portfolio deleveraging with a cushion to support the agency's rating stresses
and obligor concentration. The CE available to class B is in excess of Fitch's
'AAAsf' loss expectation. However, the potential upgrade was constrained by
counterparty risk stemming from CECA. The Stable Outlook on the class D notes is
reflective of the transaction's stable performance.
The transaction's performance has been stable during the past year with the 90+
delinquency rate at 1.75%. The default rate in the transaction is below the
agency's expectation with 30 defaulted loans currently in the portfolio
accounting for 2.9% of the outstanding asset balance. The reserve fund is
currently EUR20.02m compared to the required balance of EUR20.65m. If the
reserve is topped up to the required level at the next interest payment date and
90+ delinquencies remain below 3.0%, the reserve will be allowed to amortise.
Borrower concentration is steadily increasing as the transaction deleverages
with the top 20 borrowers making up 27% of the portfolio. In terms of industry
concentration, about 37% of the portfolio is exposed to real estate. 63% of the
portfolio benefits from first lien security collateral mainly comprising
commercial properties.
The current portfolio information provided to Fitch by Ahorro y Titulizacion,
SGFT, SA (AyT, the management company or Gestora) for the analysis was missing
essential fields. Fitch has overcome the data issues by cross-linking the
complete original portfolio data and information provided by AyT in the closing
collateral data tape. Fitch has not received updated valuations on the property
values. This was addressed in the agency's rating analysis by applying severe
market value decline (MVD) stresses for commercial properties, which constitute
most of the collateral. The MVD stress at the 'AAAsf' level is 75%.
The rating actions are as follows:
EUR23,178,241 Class A: 'AAAsf', maintained on RWN
EUR13,400,000 Class B: 'AAsf', maintained on RWN
EUR8,200,000 Class C: 'Asf', maintained on RWN
EUR4,600,000 Class D: affirmed at 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: transaction trustee reports.
