May 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A' rating to Mansfield, Mass.-based Covidien PLC's benchmark issuance of unsecured notes drawn off its WKSI shelf registration; the notes will be issued in three- and 10-year tranches. The debt will be issued by Covidien International Finance S.A., a Luxembourg company that directly owns all of the operating subsidiaries of Covidien PLC. Covidien International is the primary debt-issuing entity within the Covidien corporate family, and performs treasury operations for Covidien PLC, which guarantees the debt. The company intends to use the proceeds of the notes to refund the redemption of its 5.45% senior notes due October 2012, and for general corporate purposes; we note that Covidien has recently completed several acquisitions. Covidien PLC's ratings reflect its "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. The company's scale ($11.6 billion in revenues for fiscal 2011), diverse portfolio of medical products (largely medical devices), stable positions within its health care segments, and the large contribution of disposable products to its revenue base, support its strong business risk profile. These strengths mitigate the risks of participation in a competitive industry that faces relatively fast innovation cycles for certain products. We expect Covidien to maintain a modest financial risk profile, supported by revenue growth in the mid- to upper-single digits, although we expect debt to EBITDA to rise to 1.7x at year-end 2012 (compared with 1.5x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012) as a result of some incremental debt in excess of the $500 million maturity, pro forma for the spin-off of the pharmaceuticals business (anticipated in mid-2013). Debt leverage should improve thereafter to approximately 1.5x, reflecting EBITDA growth, despite incorporating a 100-basis-point margin decline in 2013, attributable to the implementation of the 2.3% medical device tax. The company's stable recurring revenues from consumables and disposables and "strong" liquidity also support its modest financial risk profile. Our 'A' corporate credit rating on Covidien remains unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Covidien, published Jan. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Covidien PLC Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1 Rating Assigned Covidien International Finance S.A. Senior Unsecured notes* A *Gtd. by Covidien PLC. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.