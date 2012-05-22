May 22 - Fitch Ratings expects real U.S. residential real estate prices to decline by 7.8%, down from last quarter's 9.1% expectation. With annual inflation running close to 3% annually and an economic recovery taking hold, Fitch expects home prices to touch bottom in late 2013 and then begin a slow recovery. But underemployment, tight lending practices, and the large delinquent inventory of homes remain the biggest risks to all of these trends. The slow and steady recovery in the economy and some increasingly positive indicators underpin this view. Currently, we believe that 12 states are undervalued and 14 have prices in a sustainable range. For instance, the drastic declines of the last few years in Arizona appear to be over. However, some drops remain likely. Prices are beginning to fall in New York and New Jersey, which have performed better than most due to a large backlog of inventory, which has begun to liquidate. On the local level, recovery is expected to vary. One of the worst performing states in the crisis has been Georgia. Prices statewide are currently 32% below their 2000 levels. Those losses are second only to Michigan's. But a closer look at Atlanta exemplifies the local nature of the crisis and recovery. Prices in the central portion of the city and its affluent northern suburb have largely held ground, while the southern portion of the city's prices collapsed. To reverse the free fall in prices across South, true demand will need to return in these areas. REO-to-rental programs targeting the neighborhoods that have seen the largest declines could help eliminate the negative externalities of vacant homes, improve the quality of the housing stock, and, ideally, revive these neighborhoods. We see some interest in this trend beginning to take hold with professional investors. Since the beginning of the year, various small- to mid-sized private equity firms have bought homes in tight geographic areas with the intention of renting them. Earlier this month, a home builder and one of the largest private equity firms agreed to form a REIT that will exclusively buy and rent single-family homes. In the securitization market, others have also built and offered distressed residential mortgage-backed funds. Notably, large firms have recently begun allocating capital to distressed mortgage bonds. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.