May 22 - Overview
-- U.S.-based PaperWorks Industries Holding Corp. recently entered into a
second amendment to its credit facilities providing covenant relief and an
additional capital contribution from its equity owner.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on PaperWorks. All
ratings are removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on Feb. 6, 2012.
-- We are also raising our issue-level ratings on the company's senior
secured term loan credit facilities to 'B' from 'B-'.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our view of the company's tight
covenant cushion and weak credit measures over the upcoming quarters.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Philadelphia-based PaperWorks
Industries Holding Corp. (PaperWorks). The rating outlook is negative.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's senior
secured term loan credit facilities to 'B' (one notch higher than the
corporate credit rating) from 'B-' and revised our recovery ratings to '2'
from '3', indicating our expectation of substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in
the event of default.
We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on Feb. 6, 2012.
Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects our view of the company's "highly leveraged"
financial risk, "less than adequate" liquidity and "weak" business risk. The
negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's covenant
cushion is likely to remain tight over the upcoming quarters and credit
measures are likely to remain weak for the 'B-' corporate credit rating over
the near-term. The issue-level and recovery ratings revisions reflect the
lower amount of term loan debt outstanding following prepayment of the term
loan.
Our assessment of the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile is
based on our view of the private-equity owned company's limited expected
near-term free cash flow generation due to an aggressive capital-investment
strategy, debt-financed acquisition growth strategy, and expectations that
funds from operations (FFO) to debt is likely to be below 12% over the
upcoming quarters.
Our assessment of the company's weak business risk profile results from its
modest size relative to significantly larger and more-diversified paperboard
and folding cartons competitors, participation in the competitive and
fragmented folding carton industry, lower profitability relative to
more-integrated peers, and customer concentration. These factors are partially
tempered by relatively recession-resistant demand from consumer end markets
and contractual pass-through of raw material price fluctuations for a majority
of its customers. Our ratings also incorporate integration risks related to
the company's Rosmar Packaging Corp. and Manchester Industries acquisitions in
light of the sizeable expansion to PaperWorks existing operations.
Over the upcoming quarters, we expect limited demand growth and a competitive
pricing environment for the company's folding carton and paperboard products,
based on our baseline scenario for a gradual improvement in overall economic
conditions over this period. Despite competitive industry operating
conditions, we expect cost reduction and performance improvement initiatives,
as well as ongoing benefits related to the integration of the Rosmar and
Manchester acquisitions to result in PaperWorks' 2012 EBITDA materially
improving from 2011 levels. PaperWorks does not publicly disclose its
financials.
PaperWorks capital structure includes a $75 million ABL revolving credit
facility, $180 million senior secured term loan (of which $15 million has been
already prepaid), and approximately $50 million in mezzanine subordinated
notes. Debt also includes the present value of operating leases and unfunded
postretirement obligations. Based on our operating assumptions, we expect debt
to EBITDA to be well in excess of 5x over the upcoming quarters and FFO to
debt to be below 12%--consistent with our view of the firm's highly leveraged
financial risk profile. Leverage could approach 5x by the end of 2012 if the
company successfully executes on its cost reduction and performance
initiatives leading to improved EBITDA and a modest debt reduction from free
cash flow.
Private-equity owned PaperWorks operates within the highly competitive and
fragmented $9 billion paperboard folding carton market where it faces several
significantly larger and diversified competitors. PaperWorks has some degree
of customer concentration, with the largest customer representing about 14% of
its total sales. However, the company benefits from various end markets, such
as personal care, household, and fabric care, which are consumer-oriented with
stable demand characteristics. EBITDA margins are lower than its
more-integrated peers (operating margins in the paperboard segment are lower
than those of the folding carton segment).
PaperWorks has a limited track record as an integrated packaging company; it
was formed in late 2008 when Sun Capital Partners acquired two coated recycled
board (CRB) mills from Graphic Packaging that were formerly part of Altivity
Packaging LLC. The acquisition of Manchester Industries, the largest
independent buyer and reseller of solid bleached sulphate (SBS) to the folding
carton industry, expanded the company's sheeting operations and ability to
service small and midsize independent packaging convertors. The acquisition of
Rosmar Packaging, a provider of folding cartons, strengthens PaperWorks'
sheet-fed capabilities for short- and medium-run applications. The acquisition
of Rosmar has also added the flexibility of additional CRB consumption
manufactured by PaperWorks. As part of its growth strategy, we would expect
PaperWorks to continue to pursue additional, similar acquisitions to expand
its scale and scope.
Liquidity
Given our operating expectations, we view Paperworks' liquidity as less than
adequate. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes expectations
that covenant cushion is likely to remain tight over the upcoming quarters and
it likely would not be able to absorb low-probability adversities.
Following the second amendment to its credit agreement transaction, the
company's liquidity consists of at least $25 million of availability under the
$75 million ABL facility. Financial maintenance covenants include maximum
leverage, minimum EBITDA, minimum fixed-charge coverage, and maximum capital
expenditures covenants. We expect capital expenditures to remain elevated in
2012 resulting in thin free cash flow over this time period. We expect capital
spending in subsequent years to average about $10 million to $15 million
annually, and we expect modest free cash generation in subsequent years.
The company's term loan amortization payments are $500,000 per quarter in year
one, $2 million per quarter in year two, and $2.5 million per quarter
thereafter.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on PaperWorks, to
be published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our view of PaperWorks' thin covenant
cushion and weak credit measures over the upcoming quarters. We could lower
the ratings if an improvement in EBITDA were not to occur over the next
several quarters, which we believe could cause negative free cash flow and
liquidity to tighten considerably. This could come about from customer losses
or if input costs, especially for recycled fiber, increase significantly and
sales price were to decline from our anticipated levels.
If PaperWorks successfully executes on its planned operational and performance
initiatives including the integration of Rosmar and Manchester, leading to
improved earnings, increasing covenant cushion, and consistent free cash
generation, we could raise ratings modestly. For a higher rating, we would
expect the company's credit measures to improve to the point where they are
more in-line with an aggressive financial risk profile and adequate liquidity
position, given our view of PaperWorks' weak business risk profile. We would
view adjusted leverage of between 4x and 5x and FFO to debt in the mid-teens
range as levels consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Negative
To From
PaperWorks Industries Holding Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/--
Upgraded; Off CreditWatch;
To From
PaperWorks Industries Inc.
Senior Secured B B-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2 3
