May 22 - Overview -- U.S.-based PaperWorks Industries Holding Corp. recently entered into a second amendment to its credit facilities providing covenant relief and an additional capital contribution from its equity owner. -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on PaperWorks. All ratings are removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Feb. 6, 2012. -- We are also raising our issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured term loan credit facilities to 'B' from 'B-'. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view of the company's tight covenant cushion and weak credit measures over the upcoming quarters. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Philadelphia-based PaperWorks Industries Holding Corp. (PaperWorks). The rating outlook is negative. At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured term loan credit facilities to 'B' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) from 'B-' and revised our recovery ratings to '2' from '3', indicating our expectation of substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of default. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Feb. 6, 2012. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk, "less than adequate" liquidity and "weak" business risk. The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's covenant cushion is likely to remain tight over the upcoming quarters and credit measures are likely to remain weak for the 'B-' corporate credit rating over the near-term. The issue-level and recovery ratings revisions reflect the lower amount of term loan debt outstanding following prepayment of the term loan. Our assessment of the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile is based on our view of the private-equity owned company's limited expected near-term free cash flow generation due to an aggressive capital-investment strategy, debt-financed acquisition growth strategy, and expectations that funds from operations (FFO) to debt is likely to be below 12% over the upcoming quarters. Our assessment of the company's weak business risk profile results from its modest size relative to significantly larger and more-diversified paperboard and folding cartons competitors, participation in the competitive and fragmented folding carton industry, lower profitability relative to more-integrated peers, and customer concentration. These factors are partially tempered by relatively recession-resistant demand from consumer end markets and contractual pass-through of raw material price fluctuations for a majority of its customers. Our ratings also incorporate integration risks related to the company's Rosmar Packaging Corp. and Manchester Industries acquisitions in light of the sizeable expansion to PaperWorks existing operations. Over the upcoming quarters, we expect limited demand growth and a competitive pricing environment for the company's folding carton and paperboard products, based on our baseline scenario for a gradual improvement in overall economic conditions over this period. Despite competitive industry operating conditions, we expect cost reduction and performance improvement initiatives, as well as ongoing benefits related to the integration of the Rosmar and Manchester acquisitions to result in PaperWorks' 2012 EBITDA materially improving from 2011 levels. PaperWorks does not publicly disclose its financials. PaperWorks capital structure includes a $75 million ABL revolving credit facility, $180 million senior secured term loan (of which $15 million has been already prepaid), and approximately $50 million in mezzanine subordinated notes. Debt also includes the present value of operating leases and unfunded postretirement obligations. Based on our operating assumptions, we expect debt to EBITDA to be well in excess of 5x over the upcoming quarters and FFO to debt to be below 12%--consistent with our view of the firm's highly leveraged financial risk profile. Leverage could approach 5x by the end of 2012 if the company successfully executes on its cost reduction and performance initiatives leading to improved EBITDA and a modest debt reduction from free cash flow. Private-equity owned PaperWorks operates within the highly competitive and fragmented $9 billion paperboard folding carton market where it faces several significantly larger and diversified competitors. PaperWorks has some degree of customer concentration, with the largest customer representing about 14% of its total sales. However, the company benefits from various end markets, such as personal care, household, and fabric care, which are consumer-oriented with stable demand characteristics. EBITDA margins are lower than its more-integrated peers (operating margins in the paperboard segment are lower than those of the folding carton segment). PaperWorks has a limited track record as an integrated packaging company; it was formed in late 2008 when Sun Capital Partners acquired two coated recycled board (CRB) mills from Graphic Packaging that were formerly part of Altivity Packaging LLC. The acquisition of Manchester Industries, the largest independent buyer and reseller of solid bleached sulphate (SBS) to the folding carton industry, expanded the company's sheeting operations and ability to service small and midsize independent packaging convertors. The acquisition of Rosmar Packaging, a provider of folding cartons, strengthens PaperWorks' sheet-fed capabilities for short- and medium-run applications. The acquisition of Rosmar has also added the flexibility of additional CRB consumption manufactured by PaperWorks. As part of its growth strategy, we would expect PaperWorks to continue to pursue additional, similar acquisitions to expand its scale and scope. Liquidity Given our operating expectations, we view Paperworks' liquidity as less than adequate. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes expectations that covenant cushion is likely to remain tight over the upcoming quarters and it likely would not be able to absorb low-probability adversities. Following the second amendment to its credit agreement transaction, the company's liquidity consists of at least $25 million of availability under the $75 million ABL facility. Financial maintenance covenants include maximum leverage, minimum EBITDA, minimum fixed-charge coverage, and maximum capital expenditures covenants. We expect capital expenditures to remain elevated in 2012 resulting in thin free cash flow over this time period. We expect capital spending in subsequent years to average about $10 million to $15 million annually, and we expect modest free cash generation in subsequent years. The company's term loan amortization payments are $500,000 per quarter in year one, $2 million per quarter in year two, and $2.5 million per quarter thereafter. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on PaperWorks, to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our view of PaperWorks' thin covenant cushion and weak credit measures over the upcoming quarters. We could lower the ratings if an improvement in EBITDA were not to occur over the next several quarters, which we believe could cause negative free cash flow and liquidity to tighten considerably. This could come about from customer losses or if input costs, especially for recycled fiber, increase significantly and sales price were to decline from our anticipated levels. If PaperWorks successfully executes on its planned operational and performance initiatives including the integration of Rosmar and Manchester, leading to improved earnings, increasing covenant cushion, and consistent free cash generation, we could raise ratings modestly. For a higher rating, we would expect the company's credit measures to improve to the point where they are more in-line with an aggressive financial risk profile and adequate liquidity position, given our view of PaperWorks' weak business risk profile. We would view adjusted leverage of between 4x and 5x and FFO to debt in the mid-teens range as levels consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To Ratings Stability Amid A Gradual Recovery, April 27, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, Dec. 11, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Negative To From PaperWorks Industries Holding Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Upgraded; Off CreditWatch; To From PaperWorks Industries Inc. Senior Secured B B-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 