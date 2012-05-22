May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volksbanken Verbund's (VB-Verbund)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support
Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has maintained VB-Verbund's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bb-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed VB-Verbund's central institution,
Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft's (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at 'A',
Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and SRF at 'A'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
Fitch placed VB-Verbund's VR on RWN in October 2011 to reflect the challenges at
OeVAG in relation to its capitalisation, risk profile and business model. OeVAG
had announced a number of measures aimed at strengthening the group's capital
and financial position and at creating a more sustainable business model.
Further restructuring measures were announced on 27 February 2012, including a
capital write-down of 70% and a simultaneous capital increase, EUR250m of which
to be injected by the Republic of Austria and EUR234m by VB-Verbund's primary
banks.
The maintenance of the RWN reflects that the restructuring process at OeVAG and
VB-Verbund is still ongoing. In Fitch's view, the ultimate aim of tightening
liquidity and capital management as well as reporting standards across the
VB-Verbund will be beneficial for VB-Verbund's financial and risk profile in the
medium term. However, in the meantime, VB-Verbund remains exposed to
considerable execution and implementation risks relating to its restructuring
process. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN upon completion of the legal
implementation of the new group structure, which is currently anticipated for
Q312.
If VB-Verbund and OeVAG start to lag in implementing announced measures, notably
the announced capital measures and the revised cross-support mechanism, the VR
could be downgraded, potentially by more than one notch. Any additional
extraordinary support from the Republic of Austria could also lead to a
downgrade of VB-Verbund's VR. Conversely, if the repositioning of the group is
successful, resulting in an improved capital position and adequate and
sustainable underlying profitability, the VR could be affirmed.
The Long-term and Short-term IDRs of Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH
(WSK), one of VB-Verbund's member banks, have been placed on RWN. This reflects
the possibility that WSK may not participate in VB-Verbund's ongoing
restructuring process and may consequently exit VB-Verbund, no longer
benefitting from VB-Verbund's "group" ratings.
Given the very small size of the bank, the agency does not expect WSK's
potential exit to have any meaningful impact on the group and hence VB-Verbund's
ratings remain unaffected by this development. If WSK decides to exit
VB-Verbund, its ratings would likely be downgraded in line with its standalone
risk profile and withdrawn.
The affirmation of VB-Verbund's and OeVAG's IDRs are based on Fitch's view of
the availability of sovereign support by the Republic of Austria ('AAA'/Stable).
In Fitch's view, VB-Verbund's sizeable domestic market share will remain
unaffected by OeVAG's ongoing reorganisation and VB-Verbund will therefore
continue to be systemically important for the Austrian economy. At end-2011,
VB-Verbund had a domestic deposit market share of 6.9%.
Fitch has stated that it expects sovereign support for banks to weaken over time
in many developed economies. Should the agency change its view about the
propensity of the Austrian authorities to provide support for VB-Verbund and
other major Austrian banks, this would lead to downward pressure on VB-Verbund's
IDRs, Support Rating and SRF.
VB-Verbund, which is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of
member banks, is Austria's fourth-largest banking group. OeVAG is the central
institution of VB-Verbund. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG "group" ratings
under Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support
mechanisms. Fitch does not assign a VR to OeVAG.
The rating actions are as follows:
VB-Verbund
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'bb-'; RWN maintained
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
OeVAG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Government guaranteed bonds affirmed at 'AAA'
Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH
Long-term IDR: 'A'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F1'; placed on RWN
The other VB-Verbund member banks' Long-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'A' with
Stable Outlook and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'.The full list of VB-Verbund member
banks (in addition to OeVAG and Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH) is as
follows:
Bank fuer Aerzte und freie Berufe AG
Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK OBERES WALDVIERTEL rGmbH
Gaertnerbank, rGmbH
Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG
Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft
Volksbank Osttirol rGmbH
Volksbank Oetscherland eG
Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen.
Volksbank Krems-Zwettl AG
Volksbank Laa eGen
Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen.
Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG
VOLKSBANK fuer den Bezirk Weiz rGmbH
Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck-Schwaz AG
Volksbank Altheim-Braunau rGmbH
Volksbank Feldkirchen, rGmbH
Volksbank Schaerding eG
Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut, rGmbH
VOLKSBANK BADEN e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK OBERKAERNTEN rGmbH
VOLKSBANK VOECKLABRUCK-GMUNDEN e.Gen.
Volksbank Wien AG
Volksbank Enns- und Paltental rGmbH
Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen.
Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG
Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene Genossenschaft
Allgemeine Bausparkasse rGmbH
Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen.
Waldviertler Volksbank Horn rGmbH
Volksbank Ost rGmbH
Volksbank Kufstein eG
Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG
Volksbank Enns-St. Valentin eG
Volksbank Friedburg rGmbH
Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG
Volksbank Voecklamarkt-Mondsee rGmbH
Volksbank Gailtal eG
Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG
Volksbank Oberndorf rGmbH
Volksbank Obersdorf-Wolkersdorf-Deutsch-Wagram e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK GRAZ-BRUCK e.Gen.
Volksbank Muerztal-Leoben e.Gen
Volksbank Eferding-Grieskirchen rGmbH
Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark rGmbH
Volksbank Donau-Weinland rGmbH
Volksbank Salzburg eG
Volksbank Almtal e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK VORARLBERG e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK LANDECK eG
Volksbank Aichfeld-Murboden rGmbH
SPARDA-BANK VILLACH/INNSBRUCK rGmbH
Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.
IMMO-BANK AG
Volksbank Niederoesterreich-Mitte e.G.
Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen.
Volksbank Suedburgenland rGmbH
SPARDA-BANK LINZ rGmbH
VB Factoring Bank AG
Volksbank-Quadrat Bank AG
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15
December 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 13 December 2011 and
'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms',
dated 11 April 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms