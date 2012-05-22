May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volksbanken Verbund's (VB-Verbund) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has maintained VB-Verbund's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed VB-Verbund's central institution, Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft's (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and SRF at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. Fitch placed VB-Verbund's VR on RWN in October 2011 to reflect the challenges at OeVAG in relation to its capitalisation, risk profile and business model. OeVAG had announced a number of measures aimed at strengthening the group's capital and financial position and at creating a more sustainable business model. Further restructuring measures were announced on 27 February 2012, including a capital write-down of 70% and a simultaneous capital increase, EUR250m of which to be injected by the Republic of Austria and EUR234m by VB-Verbund's primary banks. The maintenance of the RWN reflects that the restructuring process at OeVAG and VB-Verbund is still ongoing. In Fitch's view, the ultimate aim of tightening liquidity and capital management as well as reporting standards across the VB-Verbund will be beneficial for VB-Verbund's financial and risk profile in the medium term. However, in the meantime, VB-Verbund remains exposed to considerable execution and implementation risks relating to its restructuring process. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN upon completion of the legal implementation of the new group structure, which is currently anticipated for Q312. If VB-Verbund and OeVAG start to lag in implementing announced measures, notably the announced capital measures and the revised cross-support mechanism, the VR could be downgraded, potentially by more than one notch. Any additional extraordinary support from the Republic of Austria could also lead to a downgrade of VB-Verbund's VR. Conversely, if the repositioning of the group is successful, resulting in an improved capital position and adequate and sustainable underlying profitability, the VR could be affirmed. The Long-term and Short-term IDRs of Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH (WSK), one of VB-Verbund's member banks, have been placed on RWN. This reflects the possibility that WSK may not participate in VB-Verbund's ongoing restructuring process and may consequently exit VB-Verbund, no longer benefitting from VB-Verbund's "group" ratings. Given the very small size of the bank, the agency does not expect WSK's potential exit to have any meaningful impact on the group and hence VB-Verbund's ratings remain unaffected by this development. If WSK decides to exit VB-Verbund, its ratings would likely be downgraded in line with its standalone risk profile and withdrawn. The affirmation of VB-Verbund's and OeVAG's IDRs are based on Fitch's view of the availability of sovereign support by the Republic of Austria ('AAA'/Stable). In Fitch's view, VB-Verbund's sizeable domestic market share will remain unaffected by OeVAG's ongoing reorganisation and VB-Verbund will therefore continue to be systemically important for the Austrian economy. At end-2011, VB-Verbund had a domestic deposit market share of 6.9%. Fitch has stated that it expects sovereign support for banks to weaken over time in many developed economies. Should the agency change its view about the propensity of the Austrian authorities to provide support for VB-Verbund and other major Austrian banks, this would lead to downward pressure on VB-Verbund's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF. VB-Verbund, which is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of member banks, is Austria's fourth-largest banking group. OeVAG is the central institution of VB-Verbund. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG "group" ratings under Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support mechanisms. Fitch does not assign a VR to OeVAG. The rating actions are as follows: VB-Verbund Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: 'bb-'; RWN maintained Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' OeVAG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Government guaranteed bonds affirmed at 'AAA' Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH Long-term IDR: 'A'; placed on RWN Short-term IDR: 'F1'; placed on RWN The other VB-Verbund member banks' Long-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'A' with Stable Outlook and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'.The full list of VB-Verbund member banks (in addition to OeVAG and Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH) is as follows: Bank fuer Aerzte und freie Berufe AG Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen. VOLKSBANK OBERES WALDVIERTEL rGmbH Gaertnerbank, rGmbH Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft Volksbank Osttirol rGmbH Volksbank Oetscherland eG Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen. Volksbank Krems-Zwettl AG Volksbank Laa eGen Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen. Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG VOLKSBANK fuer den Bezirk Weiz rGmbH Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck-Schwaz AG Volksbank Altheim-Braunau rGmbH Volksbank Feldkirchen, rGmbH Volksbank Schaerding eG Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut, rGmbH VOLKSBANK BADEN e.Gen. VOLKSBANK OBERKAERNTEN rGmbH VOLKSBANK VOECKLABRUCK-GMUNDEN e.Gen. Volksbank Wien AG Volksbank Enns- und Paltental rGmbH Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen. Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene Genossenschaft Allgemeine Bausparkasse rGmbH Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen. Waldviertler Volksbank Horn rGmbH Volksbank Ost rGmbH Volksbank Kufstein eG Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG Volksbank Enns-St. Valentin eG Volksbank Friedburg rGmbH Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG Volksbank Voecklamarkt-Mondsee rGmbH Volksbank Gailtal eG Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG Volksbank Oberndorf rGmbH Volksbank Obersdorf-Wolkersdorf-Deutsch-Wagram e.Gen. VOLKSBANK GRAZ-BRUCK e.Gen. Volksbank Muerztal-Leoben e.Gen Volksbank Eferding-Grieskirchen rGmbH Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark rGmbH Volksbank Donau-Weinland rGmbH Volksbank Salzburg eG Volksbank Almtal e.Gen. VOLKSBANK VORARLBERG e.Gen. VOLKSBANK LANDECK eG Volksbank Aichfeld-Murboden rGmbH SPARDA-BANK VILLACH/INNSBRUCK rGmbH Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen. IMMO-BANK AG Volksbank Niederoesterreich-Mitte e.G. Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen. Volksbank Suedburgenland rGmbH SPARDA-BANK LINZ rGmbH VB Factoring Bank AG Volksbank-Quadrat Bank AG Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 13 December 2011 and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms', dated 11 April 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Evaluating Corporate Governance Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms