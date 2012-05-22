May 22 - The movement of CDS in the European utilities sector since the
inconclusive Greek elections on 6 May is at odds with Fitch Ratings' view that
this sector is the one most at risk from eurozone turmoil.
Fitch Solutions' CDS Indices show that European corporate CDS prices have
widened 16% since the Greek elections. Utilities have performed in line with
this widening, suggesting less sensitivity to a Greek euro exit than telecoms
(+21%), or European consumer goods (+17%). But in our recent scenario exercises
exploring the effect of various eurozone stresses on the corporate portfolio,
the utilities sector has consistently underperformed. This partly reflects the
imperfect separation between regulators and governments, and our belief that in
a severe stress governments will seek to protect their electorates by limiting
utility price increases to levels that may threaten utilities' return on
capital.
These concerns are not hypothetical. On 3 April we put utilities with large
Spanish exposures on Rating Watch Negative following measures adopted by the
Spanish government as part of its 2012 budget presentation in order to try to
eliminate the country's tariff deficit. Firm measures announced included a 12%
reduction in electricity distribution revenue and a reduction in remuneration
for fully depreciated gas storage assets, but we expect more will be needed to
eliminate the deficit. The governments in Italy and Portugal have made similar
moves.
Our various stress scenarios accommodate the potential outcomes for corporates
in a country that leaves the eurozone, and the economic fallout for companies in
countries that remain. In both cases utilities are made more vulnerable by their
high leverage for their ratings. But this is especially pronounced in the euro
exit scenario, where these businesses, which often have domestically focused
operations but large foreign creditor bases, feel the weight of their new
currency's depreciation more heavily than a more lightly leveraged or
domestically funded business. This may push many of them close to default, even
if the capital controls we would expect in these scenarios do not materialise.
As set out in "The Future of the Eurozone: Alternative Scenarios" we see a Greek
exit as the most likely alternative scenario for the eurozone, and we would
expect the worst of the economic and corporate ratings fallout in Spain, Italy
and Portugal - with its degree dependent on the effectiveness of policymakers'
attempts to stem contagion. If this fallout is severe, it could translate to a
two- to three-notch downgrade of many utilities in these three countries.
Fitch's views on the corporate sector in the different sovereign scenarios are
set out in "The Future of the Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates" available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
