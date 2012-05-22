May 22 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) Cyprus Popular Bank's (CPB, 'BB+'/RWN/'B') and Bank of Cyprus's (BoC, 'BB+'/ RWN/'B') Cypriot covered bonds secured by Greek residential mortgage loans, and placed the Cypriot covered bonds secured by Cypriot residential mortgage loans on RWN, as follows: CPB covered bonds (Programme I): downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN CPB covered bonds (Programme II): 'BBB-' placed on RWN BoC covered bonds (Greek cover pool): downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN BoC covered bonds (Cypriot cover pool): 'BBB-' placed on RWN The rating actions on the covered bonds secured by Greek residential mortgage loans follow the downgrade of Greece's sovereign rating to 'CCC' from 'B-', and the revision of the Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'AAA' on 17 May 2012 (see "Fitch Takes Negative Rating Actions on Greece" at www.fitchratings.com). With exit from EMU a material and rising risk, Fitch has revised the Country Ceiling to 'B-' for Greece, which effectively imposes a cap on the ratings of all issuers and transactions domiciled in Greece (see 'Fitch Downgrades 4 Greek Banks' Covered Bonds' dated 21 May 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). In-line with Fitch's covered bonds rating methodology, the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) constitutes a floor for the rating of the covered bonds. As such, the Cypriot covered bonds issued by CPB and BoC and secured by Greek residential mortgage loans have been downgraded to their respective IDRs of 'BB+', and no uplift for recoveries can be granted. The covered bonds have been placed on RWN to reflect the RWN on CPB and BoC's IDRs. The rating actions on the covered bonds secured by Cypriot residential mortgage loans follow the placement of CPB and BoC's IDRs on RWN (see 'Fitch Takes Negative Rating Actions on Cypriot Banks' dated 21 May 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). Notably, for both programmes the probability of default (PD) rating of the covered bonds is equalised with the IDR due to over-collateralisation between the cover pool and covered bonds being insufficient to allow for any uplift on a PD basis from the IDR of each bank. As a consequence, any downgrade of the IDR would result in a corresponding downgrade of the rating of the associated covered bonds, all else being equal. The outstanding Cypriot covered bonds represent EUR4.95bn of Fitch-rated debt on aggregate, including EUR1.75bn of bonds issued by CPB under Programme I (Greek mortgage pool), EUR1.5bn of covered bonds issued by CPB under Programme II (Cypriot mortgage pool), EUR700m of covered bonds issued by BoC (Greek mortgage pool) and EUR1bn of covered bonds issued by BoC (Cypriot mortgage pool). The covered bonds under all four programmes are issued under the Cypriot legal covered bond framework and regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2011, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 11 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions - Amended