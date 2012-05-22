May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of AMC
Entertainment, Inc. (AMC) at 'B'. The Outlook remains Negative. A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
On May 20, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC Parent) announced it had signed
an agreement to be acquired by Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd (Wanda). The
transaction is valued at approximately $2.6 billion.
The proposed acquisition will constitute a change of control under all of AMC's
debt agreements. Under the credit agreement, the acquisition would trigger an
event of default. Under the note indentures (senior unsecured and subordinated),
the acquisition would require the company to make a 101% change of control
offer. Wanda has provided AMC financing commitments to fund any potential change
of control related debt redemptions, if needed. AMC may seek to fund any debt
redemption with its own liquidity or market issuance.
While change of control payments may be satisfied by financing provided by
Wanda, Fitch believes, depending on the level of debt redemption, AMC would look
to the credit markets to repay a portion or all of the Wanda loans. Fitch
believes any permanent debt reduction would come from Wanda's intention to
invest $500 million into AMC.
Assuming the entire $500 million investment is dedicated towards debt reduction,
Fitch would expect to maintain the current ratings and outlook. While the debt
reduction would be a positive, Fitch believes leverage and interest coverage
would remain weak for the ratings. The Outlook reflects the weak credit metrics
(interest coverage, EBITDA margins and gross leverage), and the limited headroom
within the current ratings. Improved operating performance that leads to
stronger credit metrics over the next 18 to 24 months may lead to a Stable
Outlook. If the upcoming movie slate and the recent theater portfolio actions
are unable to stabilize and drive improved credit metrics, Fitch may downgrade
the ratings one notch.
Prior to close of the transaction Fitch will seek to understand more about
Wanda's operating and financial strategy for AMC. Fitch will also seek more
information regarding Wanda's financial condition, sources of funding and its
operating and investing track record. Fitch may withdraw AMC's rating if we deem
the level of disclosure related to Wanda to be insufficient to maintain a rating
on AMC.
Fitch views the transaction as a positive for the credit. Wanda is a strategic
buyer and removes the private equity ownership exit overhang.
RATING RATIONALE:
--Fitch believes movie exhibition will continue to be a key promotion window for
the movie studios' biggest/most profitable releases.
--Fitch expects that attendance and box office revenues should be supported by
the 2012 healthy film slate.
--Fitch notes that concession revenues have grown in the low-to-mid single
digits over the last few years. While Fitch does not anticipate a significant
decline in concession per patron, Fitch remains cautious that high-margin
concessions (which represent 28% of AMC's total revenues and carry 86% gross
margins), may be vulnerable to reduced per-guest concession spending due to
economic cyclical factors or a re-acceleration of commodity prices.
--The ratings factor in the intermediate/long-term risks associated with
increased competition from at-home entertainment media, limited control over
revenue trends, the pressure on film distribution windows, increasing indirect
competition from other distribution channels (such as VOD, the Internet and
DVD), and high operating leverage (which could make theater operators free cash
flow negative during periods of reduced attendance).
--For the long term, Fitch continues to expect that the movie exhibitor industry
will be challenged in growing attendance and any potential attendance declines
will offset some of the growth in average ticket prices.
--In addition, AMC and its peers rely on the quality, quantity, and timing of
movie product, all factors out of management's control.
LIQUIDITY
As of May 20, 2012, liquidity included $272.3 million in cash at AMC. As of Dec.
29, 2011, AMC had full availability under its $192.5 million secured credit
facility due 2015. The secured credit agreement contains a secured leverage
covenant of 3.25x, which is calculated on a net basis. Fitch does not believe
the company is at risk of breaching this covenant. Current amortization on the
AMC term loan is $8 million annually.
AMC's next significant maturities include $140 million in subordinated notes due
2014, approximately $470 million in term loans due 2016, $300 million term loans
due 2018, $600 million in senior unsecured notes due 2019 and $600 million in
subordinated notes due 2020.
Fitch calculated free cash flow (FCF) for the latest 12 months (LTM) was a
negative $1.2 million. Fitch expects FCF to be approximately $0 to $25 million
for the fiscal years ended 2012 and 2013.
As of Dec. 29, 2011, Fitch calculated interest coverage is 1.5x. Including the
NCM distribution in LTM EBITDA, interest coverage is 1.7x.
LEVERAGE
As of Dec. 29, 2011, Fitch calculates lease adjusted gross leverage at 6.7x,
unadjusted gross leverage at 9.3x and, if the NCM dividend is included in
EBITDA, unadjusted gross leverage is at 8.4x. Fitch expects unadjusted gross
leverage to remain above 7.5x over the next two fiscal year-end periods.
RECOVERY RATINGS
AMC's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of
the company and, hence, recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized in a
restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a liquidation. Fitch
estimates an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.2 billion using a 5
times (x) multiple and including an estimate for AMC's 16% stake in National
CineMedia LLC (NCM) of approximately $190 million. Based on this enterprise
valuation, overall recovery for total debt is approximately 50% (this is before
any administrative claims).
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating for the company's secured bank facilities reflects
Fitch's belief that 91% - 100% expected recovery is reasonable. While Fitch does
not assign Recovery Ratings for the company's operating lease obligations, it is
assumed the company rejects only 30% of its remaining $2.6 billion in operating
lease commitments due to their significance to the operations in a going-concern
scenario and is liable for 15% of those rejected values (at a net present
value). The 'RR5' Recovery Ratings for AMC's senior unsecured notes (equal in
ranking to the rejected operating leases) reflect an expectation of 11%-30%
recovery.
Fitch assumes a nominal concession payment is made to the subordinate debt
holders in order to secure their support of a reorganization plan. The 'CCC/RR6'
rating for AMC's senior subordinated notes reflects Fitch's expectation for
nominal recovery.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings
AMC
--IDR at 'B';
--Senior secured credit facilities at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B-/RR5';
--Senior subordinated notes at 'CCC/RR6'.
The Outlook is Negative.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers'
(May 12, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers