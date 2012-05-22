May 22 - Overview
-- In our opinion, Uzbekistan-based Samarkand Bank has a weak business
position, very strong capital and earnings, weak risk position, below average
funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- We are assigning our 'CCC' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty
credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Samarkand Bank.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the bank's business
position and earnings capacity will gradually improve and that the bank will
maintain adequate liquidity and at least strong capitalization over the next
18-24 months.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'CCC'
long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based
Samarkand Bank. The outlook is positive.
Rationale
The ratings on Samarkand Bank reflect its anchor of 'b+', its "weak" business
position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "below
average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'ccc'.
Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan is 'b+'.
The economic risk score for Uzbekistan is '7'. Uzbekistan's economy is
predominantly state owned, undiversified, and commodity dependant, with high
political risks and an unfavorable investment climate. But a low degree of
financial intermediation, relatively low levels of corporate and personal
indebtedness in both private and public sectors, and limited cross-border
borrowing help shelter the country's small banking industry somewhat from the
global external shocks.
The industry risk score for Uzbekistan is '9'. The Uzbek banking industry is
undermined by very weak institutional and legal frameworks, limited
transparency and disclosure, a lack of business and funding diversification,
and dominance of state-owned banks, which distort domestic competition.
We consider Samarkand Bank's business position to be "weak" reflecting its
marginal market position, weak business diversity and narrow customer base.
The recently revised business strategy and changed management team have yet to
demonstrate the bank's ability to successfully grow a diversified clientele
base and business profile. The bank's total assets comprised Uzbek sum (UZS)
52 billion ($28 million) as of Feb. 29, 2012 and the bank had a low 0.1%
market share in Uzbekistan's banking system assets.
The bank's customer franchise is fairly small, as illustrated by the fact that
the top 20 borrowers accounted for about 90% of the bank's loan book as of
March 1, 2012. At the same date three customers represented about a one-half
of the bank's deposit base. It conducts its banking operations from its head
office in Samarkand, while an administrative office is located in the capital
city Tashkent. The bank's strategy is to be active in small and midsized
enterprises (SME) and retail lending in its home and neighboring regions.
Our "very strong" assessment of capital and earnings is a positive rating
factor for a bank with a 'b+' anchor. This mainly reflects Samarkand Bank's
very strong capitalization. However, the bank's only moderate
earnings-generating capacity tempers this strength. We anticipate that
expansion will gradually erode Samarkand Bank's currently good capital
cushion. However, our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before
adjustments for diversification will likely exceed 15% for the next 18-24
months. Our RAC projections incorporate annual asset growth of about 35% and a
UZS8 billion capital increase planned for 2012.
We assess Samarkand Bank's risk position as "weak". This reflects the bank's
high single-name concentrations, including those to related parties, and
accumulated problem assets inherited from the previous management. At year-end
2011, about 30% of the gross loan portfolio was attributed to related parties,
albeit under market conditions. We do not expect concentrations to decrease
significantly over the medium term, but we understand that the management is
keen to improve lending diversification and asset quality. At year-end 2011,
loans determined to be impaired due to financial performance and
debt-servicing deterioration comprised 7.2%, down from 11% the prior year. We
expect asset quality to improve gradually throughout 2012 as the bank's loan
book benefits from widening clientele and business diversity.
We consider Samarkand Bank's funding to be "below average". On April 1, 2012,
customer deposits composed a fairly high 93% of total liabilities,
exacerbating the bank's sensitivity to customer sentiment. We consider the
bank's liquidity position to be "adequate". Cash and cash equivalents
accounted for about 20% of total assets on March 1, 2012. However, this
cushion may deteriorate rapidly if the loan book expands quickly.
The ratings reflect Samarkand Bank's SACP and do not include any notches for
extraordinary parental support, which we consider uncertain. We deem the bank
to be of "low" systemic importance in Uzbekistan, given its relatively small
balance sheet and its limited clientele, and accordingly do not add any uplift
for extraordinary government support.
Outlook
The positive outlook on Samarkand Bank reflects our expectations that the
bank's business position and earnings capacity will gradually improve when it
receives a foreign exchange license, which is expected in 2012. In our view,
this will help diversify the bank's clientele. In addition we anticipate that
the bank will maintain its "adequate" liquidity and at least "strong"
capitalization over at least the next 18-24 months. We also expect that the
recently revised strategy might help the bank move away from excessive lending
concentrations, including those to related parties, although in the longer
term.
We could raise the ratings if the bank succeeds in improving its business
diversity and revenue base, while continuing to gradually improve its risk
management and operational capacity and maintaining capitalization at
acceptable levels.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we see no material improvements in
the bank's business development and risk position in the near future, or if
the bank fails to realize its strategy of improving business and risk
diversification and market positions. We could consider a negative rating
action if the bank's RAC ratio were to fall below 10%.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating CCC/Positive/C
SACP ccc
Anchor b+
BICRA economic risk score 7
BICRA industry risk score 9
Business Position Weak -3
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding Below average (-1)
Liquidity Adequate
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
New Rating
Samarkand Bank
Counterparty Credit Rating CCC/Positive/C
