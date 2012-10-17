Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings downgrades to 'A+' from 'AA-' the following
outstanding bonds for New Britain, CT (the city):
--$74.7 million in general obligation (GO) bonds.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the city backed by its full faith, credit,
and unlimited taxing power.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LIMITED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The one-notch downgrade reflects a general fund
structural imbalance that has relied upon one-time revenues to support the
city's operations the last three years. Reserves provide limited financial
flexibility and the city has a significant reliance on intergovernmental revenue
for education that has been very volatile.
BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Income levels are well below average, and the
city has a very high incidence of individual poverty. Unemployment rates are
consistently higher than the state and nation.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN: The city's net debt burden is high and expected to grow
marginally due to planned future issuances. Principal amortization is
above-average.
FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED: The city's pensions are well funded and other
post-employment benefits (OPEB) are manageable.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE: Management's inability to make significant
progress towards addressing the general fund's structural imbalance without the
use of one time revenues could result in a downward change in the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
BELOW-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS
The City of New Britain, with a population of 70,261, is located at the
geographic center of the state, approximately eight miles from the state's
capital, Hartford, and a two hour drive from New York City and Boston. The city
tax base, with a 2011 market value of $4.2 billion, is primarily comprised of
residential properties (82%).
The city's top-10 taxpayers represent a moderate 5.6% of taxable value, with
Connecticut Light and Power the largest at 1.44%. The city's major employers
include the state and the city as well as the Hospital of Central Connecticut
(3,100 employees) and the Hospital for Special Care (1,554 employees). Stanley
Black & Decker, a tool manufacturing company, maintains its world headquarters
in the city and has 930 employees. Celebration Foods and TD Bank have located
their corporate headquarters in the city, and Webster Bank maintains offices
there as well. The city is also home to Central Connecticut State University,
located in the city since 1849, with 7,700 undergraduate students enrolled.
The city's unemployment rate continues to register above the state and national
levels, and was a high 13% as of July 2012, compared to 13.1% a year prior. This
compares to the state at 9.3% and nation at 8.6% unemployment as of July 2012.
The city's wealth levels are well below the state and nation with a median
household income of $39,706 equivalent to 59% and 76% of state and national
levels, respectively. Poverty levels reported for 2011 by the U.S. census
increased to a high 25.5%, up from 20.5% reported in 2010. Despite employment
and income pressures, tax collection rates remain satisfactory averaging 96.2%
for the last five years.
LIMITED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
The fiscal 2011 year-end unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of assigned,
unassigned, and committed under GASB 54) is equal to $12 million, or a
satisfactory 5.5% of spending. The city generated a $3 million net operating
surplus after transfers (equal to approximately 1.4% of spending) in fiscal 2011
due primarily to a one-time $5 million transfer from the city's water fund used
to support operations and $3.4 million in one-time revenues from a swap
termination and bond premiums. Savings of $1.7 million and $2 million were
generated from departmental cuts and hiring freezes, respectively. Fitch notes
that the city would not have had surplus results and a corresponding increase in
its general fund balance had these one-time revenues of $8.4 million not been
available.
The city has a fund balance policy that requires maintenance of an unassigned
fund balance equivalent to 5% of its budget which it had not been in compliance
with until fiscal-end 2011. The fund balance policy also requires the city to
replenish any shortfall by 15% each year until compliance is reached.
For fiscal 2012 the city was facing a $10 million structural deficit. During
mid-year city council approved the transfer of $10 million to the general fund
from the city's water fund which represented bond proceeds from the city's
series 2005 GO issue originally earmarked for water treatment plant
improvements. The general fund also received $1.8 million from the proceeds of a
land sale.
On the expenditure side the city imposed additional spending cuts as well as
continued hiring freezes and retirement incentives resulting in an approximate
savings of $3.7 million in fiscal 2012. Officials project an operating surplus,
prior to transfers, of approximately $6 to $7 million in fiscal 2012. The city
expects to transfer the bulk of this surplus to the internal medical service
fund to help reduce a growing deficit projected to be greater than $7 million.
City officials attribute the deficit to insufficient contributions by the city's
board of education (BOE). Management has not formally devised a plan to address
the deficit; however, options include instituting a central accounting system
used by both the city and BOE and overfunding of BOE contributions to the
internal medical service fund over the next several years.
FISCAL 2013 BUDGET EXPECTATIONS
The adopted $232 million fiscal 2013 general fund budget reveals a $10 million
structural gap. Spending is up 7% over fiscal 2012 primarily related to
increased debt service, increased costs in public works ($3 million) and public
safety ($1 million). The budget includes the consolidation of twenty-two
departments down to six resulting in additional savings, and an additional $2.6
million in revenues from the state for the board of education. A total of $6.7
million will be transferred from the water fund to reimburse the general fund
for previously funded enterprise employee benefit expenditures ($5.7 million)
and for water piping rights of way ($1 million).
To date, management has indicated that city council did approve certain fee
increases citywide which are expected to be implemented later this year. Three
months into the 2013 fiscal year the city is carefully monitoring overtime costs
and has recorded increased expenditure savings which include salary and benefit
savings from early retirements that occurred in 2012.
No property tax increase was implemented but additional property tax revenue is
assumed due to new tax base growth.
Fitch believes that continued use of transfers to support the general fund is
unsustainable and not fiscally prudent. Fitch will monitor the city's progress
in eliminating its fiscal imbalance in the current and following fiscal years as
well as the impact it may have on operations and overall liquidity.
ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT
The city's debt ratios are above average at $3,525 per capita and 6.1% of market
value. Fiscal 2012 debt service, including the city's pension obligation bonds,
equaled $28 million, which is equal to a slightly high 12.7% of the city's
fiscal 2012 general fund spending.
Debt ratios include $40 million of variable rate demand bonds supported by a
letter of credit (LOC) which expires in May 2014. Fitch recognizes that the city
could incur higher future LOC costs in order to manage these obligations but
consider the city's management of these risks sufficient. The city entered into
an interest rate swap to fix its interest rate cost on the series 2008C bonds
and such swap currently has a negative mark-to-market value of $18.8 million as
of Oct. 12, 2012. The city's swap counterparty does not have a termination right
associated with the city's rating. The city is required to post collateral at
ratings 'BBB-/Baa3' or below with a $0 threshold.
The city's debt amortization rate is very rapid at 70.3% within 10 years. The
city's fiscal 2013-2017 capital improvement plan (CIP) totals a modest $25.4
million and includes parks and recreation and water department projects.
FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED
The city has made 100% of the annual required contributions (ARC) to its city
run pensions for police and fire employees. Its combined annual pension cost for
this plan was a modest $1.5 million, equal to approximately 0.7% of general fund
spending in fiscal 2012. The city issued $106 million in pension obligation
bonds in 1998 to fund its liability for these pension plans. As a result, the
pension plan is very well funded on a combined basis at 91% as of Jan. 1, 2011
using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption. The unfunded
actuarially accrued liability (UAAL) on a combined basis equaled $15.6 million,
or 0.4% of market value.
The city's unfunded OPEB liability was a manageable $47.2 million, or 1.1% of
market value as of July 1, 2010. The city contributed a notable 89%, or $3.7
million, towards its $4.2 million ARC during fiscal year 2011.