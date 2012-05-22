May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BBVA Leasing 1 FTA's ratings, as
follows:
EUR750.0m class A1 notes: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR1.606.2m class A2 notes: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR82.5m class B notes: affirmed at 'CCCsf', RE80%
EUR61.3m class C notes: affirmed at 'Csf', RE0%
The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect that the transaction's performance
remains in line with its outstanding ratings, which are below investment grade,
even for the senior notes. Credit enhancement for the class A notes has
increased due to the sequential payment structure. However, the class C notes
are very likely to incur losses since the principal deficiency (PDL) amounts to
almost two-thirds of the original balance. Moreover, the agency does not
consider it likely that recoveries and excess spread will be able to cure this.
Both cumulative losses and cumulative defaults are above the agency's
expectations at closing. As at March 2012, the Fitch cumulative default ratio
was 3.5% and the Fitch cumulative loss ratio was 3.0%, compared with the
original base case of 2.0% and 1.6%.
These defaults led to withdrawals of the cash reserve fund, which was originally
EUR41.3m (1.65% of the original balance) and has been fully drawdown since April
2010. In addition, losses continue to increase the PDL, which amounted to
EUR41.6m on the last interest payment date of March 2012. The notes have
amortised sequentially since and the class A notes (the only ones that have
started to amortise) have repaid 83% of the initial balance to date.
BBVA Leasing 1 FTA is a true sale securitisation of a pool of leasing contracts
(real estate leases and chattel finance leases) originated by Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; the seller, servicer, account bank, paying agent
and swap provider; 'A'/Negative/F1') and extended to non-financial small- and
medium-enterprises (SMEs) domiciled in Spain.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: servicer reports and payments reports provided by the
issuer.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August
2011 and 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 6 June 2011 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations