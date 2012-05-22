May 22 - Overview
-- U.S.-based generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems Inc. announced
that it has reduced the amount of its proposed special cash dividend to
shareholders to $6 per share from $10 per share. The special dividend will now
total about $408 million compared with the prior $679 million.
-- As a result, Generac will enter into a $900 million senior secured
bank term loan (previously $800 million) which will be used to refinance
existing debt and to fund the dividend. Generac will not proceed with the
issuance of the previously proposed $425 million of senior unsecured notes.
-- The ratings on Generac, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating,
remain on CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue level
rating on the proposed term loan to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We are withdrawing our
ratings on the previously proposed $425 million senior unsecured notes.
-- If the transaction is completed as currently proposed, we would likely
lower the corporate credit rating on Generac by one notch to 'B+'.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it would keep its
ratings on Waukesha, Wisc.-based Generac Power Systems Inc., including the
'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications,
where it placed them on May 8, 2012.
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on Generac's proposed term
loan to 'B+' (same level as our expected corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'.
We also revised the recovery rating to '3' from '2', indicating our
expectations of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default
given the increased amount of senior secured debt. We also are withdrawing our
ratings on the previously proposed $425 million senior unsecured notes.
We will resolve our CreditWatch listing when the company completes its
proposed refinancing transaction. If the transaction is completed as currently
proposed, we would likely lower the corporate credit rating on Generac by one
notch to 'B+'.
Rationale
The rating actions follow Generac's announcement that it intends to issue $900
million of new debt (reduced from the previously proposed $1.2 billion) to
repay existing debt as well as fund a special dividend to shareholders of
approximately $6 per share. Generac intends to enter into a $900 million Term
Loan B due 2018. In addition, the company plans to enter into a new $150
million asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility due 2017, which would
replace its existing $150 million revolving credit facility. The company will
not proceed with its previously announced $425 million senior unsecured
financing due 2020.
Based on our initial analysis, we have determined that if the transaction is
completed as currently proposed, we would lower the corporate credit rating on
Generac Power Systems Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook would be stable.
The lower rating would reflect the company's weaker credit metrics following
the addition of $325 million of debt from existing levels. Our base-case
scenario for 2012 assumes that Generac's operating results in 2012 will be
aided by storm activity in 2011, which we believe will translate into greater
sales of higher margin residential standby generators. However, we previously
assumed that leverage would be 3x or less by year-end, given around $575
million of balance sheet debt. As a result of the increase in debt, leverage
will likely rise to about 4x by year-end 2012, which is more in line with an
"aggressive" financial risk profile and a lower rating. Also, the aggressive
financial risk profile reflects our expectation that, based on the previously
proposed larger dividend, ownership will be receptive to future debt financed
dividends.
Generac primarily manufacturers standby and portable generators for
residential, industrial, light commercial, and communications use in the U.S.
The company derives about half of its sales from the residential generator
market, where customer purchases are largely discretionary and driven by storm
preparedness and the threat of power outages due to an aging electrical grid.
Recovery analysis
For complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published
shortly on RatingsDirect.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve our CreditWatch listing upon completion of Generac's
refinancing transaction. In resolving the CreditWatch listing, assuming the
transaction is completed as currently proposed, we would likely lower the
corporate credit rating to 'B+'.
Ratings List
Ratings On CreditWatch
Generac Power Systems Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured BB+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 1
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Generac Power Systems Inc.
Senior Secured B+ BB-
Recovery Rating 3 2
Rating Withdrawn
To From
Generac Power Systems Inc.
Senior Unsecured NR B-
Recovery Rating NR 6
