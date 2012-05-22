May 22 - Most major economies in Latin America are expected to grow at a
more moderate pace in 2012, highlighting the ongoing impact of weakening
external demand, risk aversion in the developed economies, and volatile
commodity prices. Fitch Ratings expects sovereign credit profiles in the region
to benefit from generally resilient growth performance and prudent policy making
over the remainder of the year, even as tail risk scenarios linked to potential
external shocks remain relevant.
Decelerating growth in China, the absence of a vibrant U.S. recovery, and
weakness in European demand are all contributing to a generally weaker export
growth picture for Latin American economies.
To a large extent, we factored this scenario into our 2012 credit outlook for
sovereigns in the region. Year-to-date growth patterns in most countries are
broadly consistent with our view coming into the year that regional economic
growth would slow modestly from last year's 3.9% rate. However, Fitch notes that
downside risks to growth forecasts are mounting due to recent events in the euro
zone and the consequent increase in risk aversion.
As expected, weaker exports in 2012 and the consequent spill over effects on
domestic demand are weighing on growth. Still, among the largest Latin American
economies such as Brazil and Mexico, external weakness is being countered by
positive factors, such as strong foreign currency reserves, stable banking
systems, and sufficient economic policy flexibility to initiate counter-cyclical
measures.
The 2011 slowdown, followed by more economic weakness so far in 2012, has
prompted Brazilian authorities to ease monetary policy and initiate fiscal
stimulus, likely pushing growth higher over the remainder of 2012, even though
inflation remains above the midpoint of the target range of 4.5%+/-1%. The
recent depreciation of the Brazilian real should help Brazil's export sector,
offsetting some of the external demand softness.
We expect Mexico's economy to remain relatively resilient this year, with annual
growth of approximately 3.5%. While Mexico's outlook will be heavily influenced
by still-sluggish U.S. growth, the country's credible policy framework, stronger
international reserves, and modest inflation rate (3%+/-1% target) put the
country in a good position to withstand external shocks. We see the outcome of
July's presidential election as largely neutral for the sovereign credit.
On the other hand, among the larger countries, Argentina will experience the
sharpest slowdown owing to the growing government intervention in the economy
and still high inflation. Tighter capital controls as well as erosion of
investor confidence following the YPF nationalization will weigh on the
country's growth prospects.
Slowing but still reasonably good growth rates are projected for Chile,
Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Panama, where sovereign credit profiles also remain
well supported by solid economic fundamentals. Panama will likely be the
strongest growing economy in the region in 2012 due to its strong investment
cycle.
Besides the ongoing impact of the debt crisis in the euro zone, evidence of
decelerating growth in China, an important market for Latin American exporters,
will continue to act as a drag on regional growth. Faster than anticipated
Chinese growth (Fitch's base case is 8% growth) could add to the volatility in
commodity prices and prove to be negative for several regional economies.
In light of the ongoing focus on the capital position of the global banking
system, we continue to see minimal contagion risk among major Latin American
banks, which are benefiting from strong local deposit bases and better
capitalization ratios than many of their developed market counterparts.
